Trump Responds to Biden's Air Force One Fall: 'I Didn't Lose to Him'

By Jack Davis
Published March 21, 2021 at 1:11pm
Former President Donald Trump added his mockery to that of his son in commenting about President Joe Biden’s mishap while boarding Air Force One on Friday.

As Biden went up the stairs to the presidential aircraft, he lost his footing.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed the wind, according to the New York Post.

“It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” Jean-Pierre said.

TRENDING: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

The former president had his take on the incident in a comment shared on social media.

“I watch as Joe Biden went up the stairs today and I said ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him. Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that,” Trump said, drawing a laugh from his audience.

Trump’s location in the video wasn’t identified, but as the Washington Examiner noted, he appeared to be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., on Friday, shared a video that made fun of the incident by doctoring a video of the former president hitting a golf ball that then hit Biden, knocking him down. When criticized, he responded with sarcasm.

RELATED: Trump Says Skyrocketing Gas Prices Coming, Will Be Even Worse Than Big Tax Increase

Others also weighed in on the incident.

Trump last month seethed defiance when he spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference about the election.

“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House, but it’s one of those. But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?” he said then.

Does the way the media covered Biden's fall reveal its bias?

Trump peppered his speech with hints of a 2024 campaign, calling former first lady Melania Trump “our great future first lady.”

“We need election integrity and election reform immediately. Republicans should be the party of honest elections that can give everyone confidence in the future of our country. Without honest elections, who has confidence? Who has confidence?” Ttrump said, according to a Rev.com transcript.

“This issue is being studied and examined, but the reality is you cannot have a situation where ballots are indiscriminately pouring in from all over the country, tens of millions of ballots, where are they coming from? They’re coming all over the place — where illegal aliens and dead people are voting, and many other horrible things are happening that are too voluminous to even mention. But people know. I mean it’s being studied and the level of dishonesty is not to be believed.

“I mean, it’s being studied, and the level of dishonesty is not to be believed. We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that must be fixed immediately. This election was rigged, and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
