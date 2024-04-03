Trump Responds to Biden's 'Trans Visibility Day' Easter Travesty by Declaring a 'Christian Visibility Day'

At this point, Americans who love God and country have no choice but to show up in overwhelming numbers on Election Day in November to vote out the nation’s demonic ruling class

Last week, President Joe Biden proclaimed March 31 “Transgender Day of Visibility.” Considering it was also Easter Sunday, Biden’s action prompted outrage from Christians on social media.

At a campaign stop Tuesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump responded by declaring Nov. 5 “Christian Visibility Day.”

If we had not observed Biden in action these last few years, his proclamation would have defied belief.

Indeed, in a post on the social media platform X, Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire called it “so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real.”

Trump, too, found the proclamation difficult to believe.

“And what the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be ‘Trans Visibility Day?'” Trump asked rhetorically to a cascade of boos from his supporters in Wisconsin.

“Such total disrespect to Christians,” the former president added.

Then came the prediction of “visibility” for a different group of people who have remained silent for too long.

Will Trump win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (503 Votes) No: 2% (12 Votes)

“November 5th is going to be called something else. You know what it’s gonna be called? ‘Christian Visibility Day,'” Trump said.

Election Day will justify that moniker, he added, “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before.”

“Let’s call it, ‘Christian Visibility Day,'” the former president reiterated for effect as the crowd cheered.

Readers may view a 44-second clip of Trump’s comments below.

🚨TRUMP: “What the Hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be ‘Trans Visibility Day’? Such total disrespect to Christians… November 5th is going to be called ‘CHRISTIAN Visibility Day’, when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody’s ever seen before” pic.twitter.com/qu3uquKfqc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

Evidence abounds that people everywhere, Christian or otherwise, have had enough of a radical transgender cult that empowers pathological narcissists.

Monday on the social media platform X, for instance, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling openly defied a new Scottish hate speech law when she posted a lengthy thread truthfully identifying specific and highly visible “transgender” women as men.

Thankfully, even some liberals, including traditional feminists like Rowling, cannot help but see and reject the transgender madness.

Biden’s proclamation, however, did more than promote transgender “visibility.”

For one thing, it laughably implied that our poor, deluded, “transgender” brothers and sisters have largely remained hidden. In truth, one could scarcely imagine a more visible, aggressive, merciless, and protected group of malcontents.

More importantly, however, as a supposedly “devout” Catholic, Biden had to know exactly what he was doing when he made this public declaration for a date that fell on Easter Sunday. And he did it anyway.

Biden, of course, has issued similar proclamations in the past, each year marking March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” But those days didn’t coincide with the Christian calendar’s holiest day.

So the president had a choice to make. And he made that choice.

Now, as Trump said, Christian voters must make theirs.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.