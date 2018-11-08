SECTIONS
Trump Responds to California Massacre, Highlights Heroic Officer’s Bravery

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:47am
The White House wasted no time in responding to Wednesday’s mass shooting in California.

After a gunman killed 12 people, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant, at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hail the courage of Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, the lawman who was shot dead trying to stop the killing from continuing.

“Great bravery shown by police,” Trump tweeted early Thursday, detailing the heroic efforts of law enforcement.

“California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times.

“That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement.”

According to CBS News, the shooting took place at the Borderline Bar and Grill about 11:20 p.m. PST.

There were about 200 patrons inside for a weekly “College Country”-themed night.

ABC News reported that the suspect has been identified as David Ian Long.

He reportedly killed himself at the scene.

In his Twitter posts, Trump said federal officials are working with local authorities to investigate.

RELATED: Identity of California Gunman Released, Known to Police and Had Military Background

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene,” Trump tweeted.

“13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.”

Vice President Mike Pence likewise tweeted that he and the president were up to date on the facts of the case and asked Americans to keep the victims’ families in their prayers.

Details are still emerging as to the motivation of the gunman, and whether the victims were targets or non-specific causalities not connected to the shooter.

CNN reported that there were 21 individuals injured in the shooting that were treated and later released from the hospital.

