Trump Responds to Death of Elijah Cummings: 'Strength, Passion, and Wisdom'

By Jack Davis
Published October 17, 2019 at 8:06am
President Donald Trump on Thursday saluted one of the fiercest critics of his administration after hearing the news that House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland had died early Thursday at the age of 68.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump tweeted.

“His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Cummings died at 2:30 a.m. at Gilchrist Hospice Care “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” according to his office. Cummings had been in ill health in recent years.

Trump and Cummings had tangled over the summer when Trump attacked the lack of progress addressing long-standing urban issues in Baltimore, Maryland.

Does this show that people can get along despite different political beliefs?

At the time, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had urged all sides to set politics and personalities aside for the good of the people of the community.

“Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore,” Haley tweeted at the time. “They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference.”

Although Cummings was a steadfast liberal and staunch supporter of former President Barack Obama, he also had personal friendships with Republicans.

That aspect of his personality came to the forefront in February, when Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan accused House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina of being racist.

Cummings at the time said he could “see and feel” Meadows’ pain and called him “one of my best friends” when the North Carolina Republican defended himself from the charge, according to NBC News.

Meadows was among the Republicans voicing their condolences after Cummings died.

“There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings,” Meadows tweeted Thursday. “I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff — please pray for them. I will miss him dearly.”

Other GOP figures also praised Cummings.

During the House investigation into the Benghazi disaster that led to the loss of American lives, Cummings clashed briefly with then-House Select Committee on Benghazi Chairman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina.

Gowdy later said he respected Cummings despite their differences.

“It’s not about politics to him; he says what he believes,” Gowdy said at the time, according to The Washington Post. “And you can tell the ones who are saying it because it was in a memo they got that morning, and you can tell the ones who it’s coming from their soul. And with Mr. Cummings, it’s coming from his soul.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
