Trump Responds to Elon Musk Officially Acquiring Twitter: 'It Will Be Much Smaller, But Better'

With Twitter now officially under the stewardship of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, commentators big and small have made their voices heard on the matter.

One of those commentators is former President Donald Trump, who took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to praise the Musk takeover.

Trump, who was banned from Twitter back in January of last year, first took time to praise Truth.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye,” the former president boasted.

It’s not clear what Trump was referring to with “bigger numbers,” but he surely has access to data that the public isn’t privy to.

He then pivoted to the Twitter buyout stating, “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

Musk has been quick to have an impact on his new company, firing CEO Parag Agrawal along with CFO Ned Segal, almost immediately after the deal was finalized.

The Space X and Tesla founder has vowed to restore Twitter as a hub for free speech and expression, with plans on assembling a moderation council made of individuals with diverse points of view.

Musk has also made known his disdain for the dubious lifetime bans Twitter has given out to people in the past, promising to re-instate such people’s accounts, including Trump’s.

The former president is not the only right-wing personality who stands to be released from Twitter jail, with Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Tommy Robinson, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account all poised to be allowed back, per Bloomberg.

Political satire site Babylon Bee is also likely to be among the previously exiled accounts.

Musk has faced pushback from many who don’t want to see Trump’s presence restored, with some advertisers threatening to pull their ads from the platform.

Marketing company GroupM has revealed to the Wall Street Journal, that they would pull their ads if Trump was reinstated.

According to the Wall Street Journal, advertising accounted for 89 percent of Twitter’s revenue in 2021.

Musk has sought to lessen these fears by explaining his reasons for buying the social media platform.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” Musk said in a tweet addressed to “Twitter Advertisers.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Musk has assured advertisers that Twitter will not become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences,” but that it must be “warm and welcoming to all.”

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together,” Musk’s statement added.

Back in April, Trump stated that he would not rejoin Twitter if Musk brought him back, saying he wanted to focus on Truth Social.

Now that the deal is closed, only time will tell if Trump sticks with that stance.

