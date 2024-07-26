FBI Director Christopher Wray says the FBI has some questions over what exactly wounded former President Donald Trump.

And Trump is furious at the speculation.

“With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House hearing Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Trump said from the perspective of the wounded man, there was no such uncertainty.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ – Wrong!” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels.

“His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.”

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was,” Trump continued.

The former president threw in one more jab for good measure: “No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”

The FBI later issued a statement saying it “has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump, which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims.”

Has the FBI lost credibility in recent years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (154 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The FBI said it “continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing,” according to the Times report, which said the FBI is looking at whether bullets fired by Crooks fragmented. The Times noted that its analysis of the assassination attempt believes Trump was hit by the first bullet Crooks fired.

Wray’s comment did not go over well.

“We’ve all seen the video, we’ve seen the analysis, we’ve heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

“There’s a lot of frustration and concern about the leadership with these agencies,” Johnson noted.

ABSOLUTELY IRRESPONSIBLE for Chris Wray to make such a statement as Director of the FBI. Another POLITICALLY MOTIVATED move by the man that has repeatedly weaponized his office to tear down President Trump. What little credibility he may have left is GONE after recklessly… https://t.co/hMftzOpZqV — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 25, 2024

In a July 20 letter, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House physician, reported that “the bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” according to NBC.

The letter said there “was initially significant bleeding,” but given “the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

“As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin,” Jackson wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.