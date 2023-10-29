It’s clear that many of the candidates in the pool of Republicans running for president have little to no chance of getting the nomination for president.

So it makes sense that these 1-percent-or-less candidates drop out of the race, giving those who have a following a chance to grow their base.

Unfortunately for any candidates in the second tier who may have hoped to increase their following, one of the latest candidates to drop out of the presidential race just pushed his small following into former President Donald Trump’s already massive voter bank, according to Fox News.

Popular radio host Larry Elder suspended his campaign on Thursday, endorsing Trump instead.

In a statement, Elder said, “Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing conservative, America-first principles and policies that have benefited our great nation,”

“We must unite behind Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden and fight back against Biden’s unprecedented election interference and the left’s destruction of America,” Elder added.

It’s time to unite behind @realDonaldTrump to beat Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/VXw6pyem2d — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 26, 2023

On Friday, Trump accepted the endorsement, thanking Elder in a post on Truth Social in which he wrote, “So great to have the Endorsement of wonderful Larry Elder. Respected by all, he has so much of importance to say, especially when it comes to fathers and families. Thank you Larry!”

Elder, 71, is a longtime commentator and author who first ran as a political candidate in 2021. He was the leading contender to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was fighting off a recall campaign. Newsom managed to hold onto the office.

Elder’s decision represents another winnowing of the GOP field.

The best-known Republican to drop out is former Vice President Mike Pence, who announced on Saturday that he was suspending his campaign. He did not endorse any other contender.

On Monday businessman and GOP candidate Perry Johnson made the same decision as Elder, declaring in a news release posted on X that Trump is the only one who can win the Republican nomination and the general election.

Perry wrote, “After suspending my campaign for President on Friday, there is now only one in the race who can provide a solution to our nation’s economic, foreign policy and social crises, and most importantly beat Joe Biden at the ballot box. That person is Donald Trump.”

Having suspended my campaign, I am officially endorsing @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. We must beat @joebiden to save this country and Donald Trump is the only candidate who can do it. My full statement is below. #maga pic.twitter.com/eV7kRDAmeo — Perry Johnson (@PJQualityGuru) October 23, 2023



Other Republicans have also dropped out of the race. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez left the race in August.

Vocal Trump critic William Hurd dropped out earlier in October, passing his negligible support over to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to The Hill.

If you could click a button to listen to a Western Journal article, would you use it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (9 Votes) No: 50% (9 Votes)

The Republican field still remains crowded, but Trump holds a commanding lead over his rivals. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average as of Sunday morning Eastern Time, he is 46.5 percentage points ahead of his closets competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

While it is impossible to make a guaranteed prediction, barring an unforeseen event that changes the direction of the race, all roads at this moment seem to lead to Trump.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.