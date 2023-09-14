Former President Donald Trump reacted to the criminal indictment of Hunter Biden on Thursday.

Trump, the leading GOP contender in the 2024 presidential race, pointed to the gun charges as the only criminal allegations against Biden that don’t entangle his father, President Joe Biden.

“This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden,” the former president said in a Truth Social post.

The president’s son is facing two felony charges of making false statements on a form for a federal firearms background check and a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, according to The Associated Press.

The criminal indictment was handed up Thursday by a federal grand jury in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

“One down, Eleven to go!” Trump said of the charges.

The former president accused the Democratic Party of undermining the nation’s justice system “with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts.”

“They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!” he said in his post.

Hunter Biden earlier faced two misdemeanor charges related to his taxes.

Thus far, federal prosecutors have declined to charge Biden with tax offenses after a plea deal between the defendant and the state fell apart in a court hearing in July.

The president’s son has been scrutinized for extensive foreign business dealings, many of which were dependent on the family name, according to critics.

Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business associate by invoking his father’s personal presence in a 2017 WhatsApp message uncovered in a Department of Justice investigation into him, according to ABC News.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” he said of a pending deal.

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines if convicted on all the gun charges, according to The New York Times.

No date has been scheduled for his arraignment.

