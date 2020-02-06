Trump Responds to Impeachment Acquittal by Announcing Event 'To Discuss Our Country's Victory'

President Donald Trump responded to the news Wednesday that he had been acquitted by the Senate of both articles of impeachment brought by the House of Representatives, calling his acquittal a “victory” for the country.

“I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!” the president tweeted.

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

First daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump also celebrated the news with a tweet.

TRENDING: Top Democratic Convention Organizers Placed on Leave, Investigation Underway

“This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together,” she wrote.

“POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come!”

This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2020

Do you support the Senate's decision? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (85 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Before the vote on Wednesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued the Founders had created the Senate to stop the kind of “recklessness” the Democratic House’s partisan impeachment effort represented.

“We simply cannot let factional fever break our institutions. It must work the other way as [James] Madison and [Alexander] Hamilton intended,” McConnell said.

“The institutions must break the fever.”

.@senatemajldr: “We simply cannot let factional fever break our institutions. It must work the other way.” pic.twitter.com/uvsUkyPmJ4 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020

RELATED: Breaking: Donald J. Trump Acquitted of All Charges, Democratic Leaders Defeated

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to the news of Trump’s acquittal, saying in a statement, “Today, the President and Senate Republicans have normalized lawlessness and rejected the system of checks and balances of our Constitution.”

“Our Founders put safeguards in the Constitution to protect against a rogue president,” Pelosi continued. “They never imagined that they would at the same time have a rogue leader in the Senate who would cowardly abandon his duty to uphold the Constitution.”

The speaker contended that McConnell and his Republican colleagues did not conduct a fair trial because they voted against allowing additional witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.

Likewise, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of perpetrating “a great miscarriage of justice.”

“As a result, the verdict of this kangaroo court will be meaningless,” Schumer said.

Republican Senators denied the Senate’s right to examine relevant evidence, to call witnesses and documents, to properly try the impeachment of President Trump. The verdict will be meaningless. This wasn’t a trial by any stretch of the definition. The American people know it. pic.twitter.com/OlVCDe4bpX — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 5, 2020

In a Friday statement after the vote against calling in further witnesses, McConnell said, “A majority of the U.S. Senate has determined that the numerous witnesses and 28,000-plus pages of documents already in evidence are sufficient to judge the House Managers’ accusations and end this impeachment trial.”

A total of 17 witnesses testified during the House impeachment inquiry.

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, tweeted on Wednesday, “The nation has withstood a divisive process meant to overthrow the POTUS, and it is time we put this behind us.”

President @realDonaldTrump

is EXONERATED. The nation has withstood a divisive process meant to overthrow the POTUS, and it is time we put this behind us. I hope, for all Americans, Democrats drop their harassment of President Trump and members of his administration. pic.twitter.com/6Us7K7jtph — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 5, 2020

“I hope, for all Americans, Democrats drop their harassment of President Trump and members of his administration,” he added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.