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President Donald Trump meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, for bilateral talks at Beştepe Presidential Compound during the NATO Summit on July 8, 2026, in Ankara, Turkey.
President Donald Trump meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, for bilateral talks at Beştepe Presidential Compound during the NATO Summit on July 8, 2026, in Ankara, Turkey. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Responds to Iran's Call for More Peace Talks: 'Ceasefire Is OVER!'

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2026 at 11:19am
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President Donald Trump said Friday that the ceasefire he hoped would bring peace to the Middle East is over.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February. On April 6, Trump declared a ceasefire that held despite occasional flare-ups, until this week when Iran once again attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump’s post comes after U.S. forces struck 170 Iranian targets on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to U.S. Central Command.

On Thursday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that the U.S. and Israel are working in concert, according to Fox News.

Do you think Iran wants peace?

Trump updated Netanyahu on the latest U.S. actions in the region.

Although Trump said the ceasefire is over, the U.S. is keeping in touch with officials trying to broker a peace deal, according to CBS News.

Vice President J.D. Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in touch with Qatari mediators, but no direct talks were scheduled.

On Wednesday, Trump said the recent attacks brought Iran to heel, but added he’s not sure how sincere Iran’s leaders were.

“They want to make a deal so badly. They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal,” Trump said.

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“I don’t know that they’re going to honor the deal. That’s the problem,” he said.

On Tuesday, he noted that Iran says one thing in private and another in public.

Trump said that after a meeting, he would “think we’ve made a lot of progress, and they’ll get out of the room, we’ll talk about it, they’ll agree on everything, and then they’ll go have a news conference and say we never even talked about it.”

“They’re cuckoo. There’s something wrong with these people,” Trump said.

Trump indicated he is tired of talking without purpose, according to NBC News.

“We can play games, but I’m not sure I want to make a deal. Let’s just finish the job,” Trump said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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