Trump Fires Back After Former Staffer Releases Tell-All Book

President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to yet another tell-all book by one of his former White House staffers, alleging the book is “based on made up stories and fiction.”

The 384-page memoir, titled “Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House,” is set to be released Tuesday and is written by former communications advisor Cliff Sims.

“A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction,” Trump tweeted.

A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction. He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Leaks and advanced copies of the book reveal what Sims portrays as chaos throughout the White House, expletive-filled outbursts from top officials and an “enemies list” of suspected leakers, among other dramatic and juicy insider stories.

Sims, 32-years-old when he began his year and a half stint at the White House, has been making his book tour rounds with the likes of Stephen Colbert, the ladies of “The View” and ABC News as well as others. At one point in his book he refers to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway as a “cartoon villain brought to life.”

The president responded Tuesday to some of the leaked allegations, calling Sims a “mess,” and saying he “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement.”

The term gofer, while not explicitly explained by Trump, often refers to a lower-level staffer who is responsible for running menial errands for a superior.

Sims refers to himself as a “former director of White House messaging” for Trump on his Twitter page, and the cover of his book purports to show him walking side by side with the president in the White House.

Former White House aide Cliff Sims on why he compares his 500 days working within the Trump administration to ‘Game of Thrones’ with characters from ‘Veep’: https://t.co/7H6J8sb9eh pic.twitter.com/FxGWfxBFXy — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2019

Trump is reportedly “very pissed off” about the attention Sims and his claims have received, according to current White House officials, Politico reported.

“Who is this guy? Why is he writing this book? He wasn’t even in meetings reported,” Trump has reportedly been asking aides.

Other officials now believe this tell-all book was part of Sims’ plan all along, Politico claims, as staffers recall Sims coming to White House meetings uninvited and taking notes in secure meetings.

Sims responded to Trump’s tweet on CNN’s “New Day,” saying it “don’t matter to me what Donald Trump or anyone else says that I am.”

