Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, left, seen in a 2018 photo, praised President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, left, seen in a 2018 photo, praised President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities. (Alex Edelman - AFP / Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Trump Responds to Jeb Bush's Iran Remarks with Class: 'Very Much Appreciated!'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 24, 2025 at 12:53pm
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush commended President Donald Trump for his decision to strike three of Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Bush posted Sunday on the social media platform X, “President Trump’s decision to neutralize Iran’s regime’s nuclear program is a watershed moment. It reasserts U.S. strength, restores deterrence, and sends an unmistakable message to rogue regimes: the era of impunity is over.”

Trump responded to the post, writing on Truth Social that same day, “Thank you to Jeb Bush — Very much appreciated!”

Bush unsuccessfully ran against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016.

Bush, who is chairman of the nonprofit United Against Nuclear Iran, said in an accompanying statement with his X post, “This evening, President Donald J. Trump made a historic and consequential decision: authorizing the destruction of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and sites at Natanz and Esfahan.

“We applaud President Trump and the United States for this decision — one of the most important of the 21st century. Every president since Bill Clinton has pledged that Iran’s regime cannot have a nuclear weapon,” the statement continued.

“The Trump Doctrine held that either Iran would dismantle its nuclear program peacefully or the U.S. and Israel would dismantle it for Iran. President Trump made good on that pledge tonight. It was an act of courage, clarity, and historical necessity.”

Bush concluded, “We stand with the people of Israel who faced the Iranian regime’s nuclear threat for decades. We stand with the people of Iran who bravely stand against the Ayatollah’s brutal regime. It is their time.”

Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran agreed to a cease-fire. He expressed frustration with both sides Tuesday when they continued to exchange military blows over the next several hours.

Asked on Air Force One whether he wants to see a regime change in Iran, Trump answered, “No. If there was, there was. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos and, ideally, we don’t want to see so much chaos.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe responded to Trump’s comments, posting on social media, “This is what separates @POTUS from dumb leaders of the past.

“He had an objective in America’s interest, accomplished it without losing a single American life, but he doesn’t keep going and risk the 2nd or 3rd order effects of another regime change war. Nobel Peace Prize worthy.”

