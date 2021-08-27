Deriding President Joe Biden for a wobbly hold on the reins of power that all but invited terrorists to exploit America’s newfound weakness, former President Donald Trump on Thursday said those killed in Kabul that day paid the price for Biden’s failures.

Trump’s comments came roughly four years to the day when he foretold what could happen if America bungled its Afghanistan policy.

According to The New York Times, Trump told the nation in August 2017 that “the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable. 9/11, the worst terrorist attack in our history, was planned and directed from Afghanistan because that country was ruled by a government that gave comfort and shelter to terrorists.”

“A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum for terrorists.”

On Thursday night in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members, Trump issued a video statement on the attack.

“As one nation, America mourns the loss of our brave and brilliant American service members in a savage and barbaric terrorist attack in Afghanistan,” he said.

“These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said. “They sacrificed themselves for the country that they love, racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm’s way. They died as American heroes and our nation will honor their memory forever.”

Trump then delivered a direct message to the families of those who were killed.

“Today, all Americans grieve alongside you,” Trump said. “Together, we also pray that God will heal the other courageous American service members who were wounded in this heinous attack.”

“In addition, our hearts are with the families of all the innocent civilians who died, and with the many men, women and children who were terribly injured in this act of evil,” he said.

Trump briefly turned to politics.

“This tragedy should never have taken place. It should never have happened, and it would not have happened if I were your president,” he said.

Trump then told veterans of the Afghan War that their sacrifice made a difference.

“Over the past few weeks, I know that many Americans have felt profound sorrow and even pain watching the events taking place in Afghanistan, and perhaps none more so than the veterans of that 20-year war,” he said. “Many of them answered the call proudly and without hesitation after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Every American who served in Afghanistan has made tremendous sacrifices for our country.”

“On behalf of your fellow citizens, I want you to know that those sacrifices were not made in vain. We know what you did. We know how brave you were, and we thank you. We salute you and we honor you for all time. I hope that every American will join me in continuing to pray for the safe return of all U.S. citizens and soldiers from Afghanistan in the coming days,” Trump said.

During comments on the Fox News program “Hannity,” Trump ripped into Biden’s leadership, according to the New York Post.

“[W]we ran out and we’ve just destroyed the image of our great country, of our incredible warriors — and they are incredible warriors, but they need leadership at the top and they don’t have it … He talks like a tough guy, and he’s not a tough guy. He’s just the opposite and the world knows it,” Trump said.

“We have the greatest military in the world, but we look like a bunch of fools,” Trump said, according to the U.K.’s Telegraph.

“You saw what happened in the British parliament where statements were made about our country and our president,” Trump said, referring to British castigation of America for bowing to the will of the Taliban and not extending the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.

“Nobody has ever spoken about our country and our president the way they did in parliament and it is so embarrassing. But embarrassing is the least of it. There is great danger right now. It’s a very sad day for our country.”

