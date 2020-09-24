Login
Trump Responds to Louisville Chaos with an Unmistakable Message

Trump MediaJoshua Roberts / Getty ImagesU.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House on Sept. 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 24, 2020 at 9:36am
President Donald Trump took to social media late Wednesday to comment after Louisville, Kentucky, was plunged into chaos.

After a Louisville grand jury decided Wednesday not to directly charge three police officers with the death of Breonna Taylor on March 13 during the service of a warrant in her home, demonstrators took to the streets.

Shortly after nightfall, two Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers were shot.

President Trump initially took to Twitter to offer prayers for the officers and offer the city the resources of the federal government.

But as the chaos continued, Trump again took to twitter.

“LAW & ORDER!” Trump wrote, as he has done throughout the past four months as the country has watched cities become overrun by rioters.

By contrast, messaging from Trump’s opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, was much different.

“We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American,” Biden’s account tweeted.

Biden’s account later commented on the police shootings:

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that before the city’s curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., gatherings downtown were deemed unlawful when fires were set by rioters.

The officers were shot shortly thereafter.

Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear took to social media to portray demonstrations in the city as “nonviolent” before the officers were shot.

“There will be many times over the coming days where there will be an opportunity to be heard, and so many people are listening right now,” he said as he pleaded with rioters to go home.

Democratic Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also took to social media after the two police officers were shot during rioting to ask demonstrators to come back Thursday to “peacefully protest.”

Some of the chaos in the city was documented online.

The city, which has a majority Democratic city council, in addition to a Democratic mayor, experienced looting and other property crimes.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that 127 arrests were made in the city from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
