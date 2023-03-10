Trump Responds After Manhattan DA Signals Criminal Charges Are Coming for Him

Former President Donald Trump responded to reports he is facing a criminal charge in New York, where prosecutors are investigating “hush money” from an affair they allege he had with former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump not only denied any wrongdoing, but he adamantly denied the alleged affair with Daniels ever occurred.

The New York Times reported prosecutors have signaled to Trump’s lawyers he could soon face criminal charges over money they say he paid Daniels to stay quiet before the 2016 election.

The Times further reported Trump was offered an opportunity to testify next week before a grand jury regarding the matter.

The paper said offers such as the one made to Trump are often followed by an indictment. Attorneys for Trump disputed such an offer as a sign of a criminal case, the report stated.

Trump addressed the issue directly in a number of Truth Social posts Thursday.

“I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” Trump stated.

He added, “This is a political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party while at the same time also leading all Democrats in the polls, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The former president continued his scathing rebuke, tearing into everyone trying to “get Trump.”

“Congress and numerous Democrat District Attorneys, Attorneys General, and the Department of Injustice itself, which has unprecedentedly placed top DOJ prosecutors into the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in order to ‘get Trump’ have found that I did nothing wrong.”

The former president and 2024 frontrunner continued to respond in other posts in which he classified the country’s criminal justice system as being weaponzied against him:

Trump’s tirade also included biting criticisms of the Russian collusion allegations that dogged the former president during his first term in office, as well as the outsized influence wielded by billionaire George Soros.

Trump’s claim that the DA is out to get him is not completely unfounded.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been accused in the past of trying to make a name for himself by going after Trump.

Bragg is among a number of district attorneys nationwide who received substantial donations from billionaire Democratic Party donor George Soros.

