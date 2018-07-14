SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Responds to Mueller’s Russia Indictments by Blaming Obama

By Jack Davis
July 14, 2018 at 10:23am
Print

After the Justice Department pointed fingers at 12 Russians it claims conducted a plot to disrupt the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump pointed one as well at the man in charge of the federal government at the time.

“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?” Trump tweeted Saturday.

In a companion tweet, Trump reminded the nation that the Democratic Party was not always a willing partner after it was hacked.

“Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?” Trump tweeted, referring to the fact that Democratic officials did not take possession of the server after the hacking was reported.

TRENDING: DNA Tests Make Strong Case for Child Trafficking Claims at Border

A federal indictment, unsealed Friday, accuses 12 Russians of stealing emails from officials within the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton campaign. The emails were then leaked to the world via a website called DCLeaks, USA Today reported.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Russians “corresponded with several Americans during the course of the conspiracy through the internet,” CNN reported.

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime,” Rosenstein said Friday. “There is no allegation that the conspiracy altered the vote count or changed any election result.”

Did Obama fail to protect America from Russian hacking?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters noted that the indictments, part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election, failed to prove any connection between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Today’s charges include no allegations of knowing involvement by anyone on the campaign and no allegations that the alleged hacking affected the election result,” Walters said in a statement. “This is consistent with what we have been saying all along.”

In February, Mueller filed charges against 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies, alleging they sought to “sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election.”

Trump’s tweet follows a similar vein to an upcoming Senate report that is expected to blame former President Barack Obama for not doing more to respond to the Russians’ cyber intrusions, according to a CNBC report.

RELATED: Mueller Brings In More Prosecutors as Probe Expands

During a June 20 hearing, Senate Intelligence Committee members of both parties indicated their displeasure

“Our collective response was inadequate to meet Russia’s escalation,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia.

Committee Chair Richard Burr of North Carolina said at that time the Obama administration seemed to be operating “without a playbook.”

Trump on Friday said he would discuss the issue of Russian meddling during Monday’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Putin has dismissed the allegations in the past.

“I will absolutely bring that up,” Trump said. “I don’t think you’ll have any ‘Gee, I did it. I did it. You got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think. But I will absolutely firmly ask the question.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Gowdy Asks Strzok First Question, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Chris Agee

Entertainer Kid Rock performs on stageMike Carlson/ Getty

Kid Rock Begins Campaigning in Michigan Senate Race, Immediately Starts Attacking Dem Opponent

Jack Davis

Sen. John McCain leans over a podium during a press conference.Win McNamee/Getty Images

McCain Attacks Trump Ahead of Putin Meeting

The Western Journal

In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting. Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday, July 13, 2018.AP Photo/File

Nancy Sinatra Sr. Dies at 101

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein and Mark ZuckerbergMark Wilson/Getty Images; Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Report: Feinstein Failed To Disclose Husband’s $100k Facebook Stock Before Zuckerberg Hearing

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Rebekah Baker

Stormy Daniels led by police officer in handcuffs

Breaking: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Sex Crime with Undercover Officer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.