Trump Responds to Mueller’s Russia Indictments by Blaming Obama

After the Justice Department pointed fingers at 12 Russians it claims conducted a plot to disrupt the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump pointed one as well at the man in charge of the federal government at the time.

“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

In a companion tweet, Trump reminded the nation that the Democratic Party was not always a willing partner after it was hacked.

“Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?” Trump tweeted, referring to the fact that Democratic officials did not take possession of the server after the hacking was reported.

….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

A federal indictment, unsealed Friday, accuses 12 Russians of stealing emails from officials within the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton campaign. The emails were then leaked to the world via a website called DCLeaks, USA Today reported.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Russians “corresponded with several Americans during the course of the conspiracy through the internet,” CNN reported.

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime,” Rosenstein said Friday. “There is no allegation that the conspiracy altered the vote count or changed any election result.”

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters noted that the indictments, part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election, failed to prove any connection between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“Today’s charges include no allegations of knowing involvement by anyone on the campaign and no allegations that the alleged hacking affected the election result,” Walters said in a statement. “This is consistent with what we have been saying all along.”

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

In February, Mueller filed charges against 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies, alleging they sought to “sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election.”

Trump’s tweet follows a similar vein to an upcoming Senate report that is expected to blame former President Barack Obama for not doing more to respond to the Russians’ cyber intrusions, according to a CNBC report.

During a June 20 hearing, Senate Intelligence Committee members of both parties indicated their displeasure

“Our collective response was inadequate to meet Russia’s escalation,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia.

Committee Chair Richard Burr of North Carolina said at that time the Obama administration seemed to be operating “without a playbook.”

Trump on Friday said he would discuss the issue of Russian meddling during Monday’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Putin has dismissed the allegations in the past.

“I will absolutely bring that up,” Trump said. “I don’t think you’ll have any ‘Gee, I did it. I did it. You got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think. But I will absolutely firmly ask the question.”

