News

Trump Responds After News of His Indictment: 'Now They've Done the Unthinkable'

 By Jack Davis  March 30, 2023 at 4:36pm
Former President Donald Trump fired back Thursday night after his indictment by a grand jury.

The details of the charges have not been made public, according to The New York Times. However, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump concerning payments made in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels and the way they were reported on the books of the Trump Organization.

The Times noted, “A conviction is not a sure thing: An attempt to combine a charge relating to the false records with an election violation relating to the payment to Ms. Daniels would be based on a legal theory that has yet to be evaluated by judges, raising the possibility that a court could throw out or limit the charges.”

Trump eschewed debate on the legal niceties of the charges and lashed out that they were pure politics at work.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump said in a statement.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” the statement said, which was posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Is Donald Trump being unfairly persecuted?

Trump lumped the indictment with other high-profile allegations against him.

“From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump said in the statement.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever,” Trump continued.

The statement focused on Bragg and also President Joe Biden. Trump is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, and as of now, Biden would be the likely Democratic nominee if he chooses to seek a second term as he has indicated he would.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!” Trump wrote.

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump stated.

Word of the indictment ignited Twitter.


In a statement, his lawyers, Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, said Trump “did not commit any crime,” and they “will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court,” according to the Associated Press.

Trump is expected to travel to New York City next week for the formalities of an arraignment.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
