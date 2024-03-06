Trump Responds to Nikki Haley's Drop Out, Sends a Message to Her Supporters

After months of trying to keep her campaign afloat through increasingly embarrassing and desperate means, Nikki Haley finally announced Wednesday she is dropping out of the race in light of the results of Super Tuesday.

Haley took to a microphone to make her announcement at just after 10 a.m., but word had been circulating all morning that the announcment was coming.

At almost the same time Haley started her speech in Charleston, South Carolina, former President Donald Trump, was publishing his own take on Haley on Truth Social — with a message to Haley supporters.

In his post, Trump declares that Haley “got TROUNCED last night,” despite states like Vermont allowing Democrats to vote in Republican primaries.

According to Trump, “Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%.”

Though Trump wrote that he hopes “she stays in the “race” to the end” (with a hint of sarcasm, no doubt), he ended his lengthy post saying that he’d “like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation.”

But, not before issuing a dire warning about President Joe Biden in all characteristically capital letters: in Trump’s words, “BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY.”

While the typographical choices make his last statement seem a little hysterical, you also can’t say Trump is wrong about Biden. Moreover, his statement illustrates the larger point of his victory message.

For her part, Haley said she wished Trump well, but added, “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that.”

I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God… pic.twitter.com/XAwgOGzKdy — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 6, 2024

Trump could definitely have been more gracious to Haley, to be sure, especially if you read this post as a backhanded “compliment” regarding how beneficial her public failures have been to his campaign.

On the whole, however, his comment contains some real political truth.

Regardless of how you feel about Trump or Haley personally, at this point conservatives and Republicans need to unite behind Trump.

Not only is he almost certainly the Republican candidate at this point, he has a real chance of winning.

That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of reasons for voters to have reservations about either candidate, or wish we had other options, but the reality is there is no longer any other choice.

Trump is, essentially, the Republican nominee.

At this point, the choices are between Trump and another four years of Biden (or whomever the Democrats choose to take his place if they pull a last-minute switch).

And most Republicans at least have made it clear, they would much rather have Trump over the sleepwalking zombie currently inhabiting the White House.

