Trump Responds to Olympics Opening Ceremony, Promises a Very Different Display for 2028 Games in U.S.

Former President Donald Trump gave the Paris Olympics a gold medal for bad taste over opening ceremonies that featured a drag queen’s take on The Last Supper.

The Friday ceremony stirred anger among Christians around the world for Satanic imagery, drag queens arranged in the patterns of da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” and a pale horseman of the Apocalypse riding through Paris.

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually,” Trump said on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday, according to Fox News. “I thought it was a disgrace.”

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

Trump said if the 2028 Olympic committee for the Los Angeles Games listens to him, there will be no repetition of the slight against Christians.

“We won’t be having a Last Supper as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night,” he said.

“I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible,” Trump said. “Look, I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded… but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

Trump’s criticism was positively mellow compared to the ripping Piers Morgan gave the show in an Op-Ed in the New York Post, in which he said organizers were “brazenly insulting 2.4 billion Christians in the most flagrant manner imaginable.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian. The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren’t welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

Morgan said it was “unthinkable that Olympics chiefs would have allowed other religions like Islam, Judaism or Hinduism to have been so crudely ridiculed in this way.”

“It’s been wrongly reported that Olympics organizers have since ‘apologized’ for the sickening skit. They haven’t. Instead, they just pretended they never meant to upset anyone,” he wrote, adding “They knew exactly what they were doing.”

“Not that you would realize it if you heard the verdict of America’s first lady Jill Biden — who was in attendance — and said the opening ceremony was ‘spectacular … every step of the way,’” Morgan continued.

“Really, Dr. Biden? Why don’t you run that by the congregation of the churches in Washington and Delaware that you and Joe regularly attend as committed Christians?” he wrote.

“Trust me, they won’t be using the word ‘spectacular’ about this appalling display of deeply offensive blasphemy,” he added.

Ah the @Olympics also have to have a golden calf to represent some Baal worship at their opening too…… and then we have the rider on the white horse from Revelation 6

And the mockery of the Last Supper done in drag. Absolutely mocking Christ, mocking God – and not even hiding… pic.twitter.com/MtRznnntrG — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒 𝕄𝕠𝕗𝕗𝕒𝕥𝕥 (@MicheMoffatt) July 27, 2024

Rev. Franklin Graham also thought of the Bidens in the context of the ceremony.

“It would be nice if President Biden, a Catholic, would issue a statement condemning this. Whether you’re Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, or Protestant, it is offensive,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

