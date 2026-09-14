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TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump Responds to Pardon Request from Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2026 at 5:54am
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President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he lacks jurisdiction to become involved in the Lindsay Clancy case.

Last week, Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s lawyer, appeared on “Good Morning America” and said he hopes President Donald Trump would consider a pardon for his client, according to ABC.

A mistrial was declared in Clancy’s murder trial after one holdout juror refused to agree that Clancy should be acquitted on the grounds of not being responsible for her actions in killing her three children in 2023.

When asked Sunday whether he would pardon Clancy, Trump said it was a “very sad situation,” according to a video posted to X.

“There’s no winner there. There’s no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead,” he said.

“It’s actually a state situation,” Trump said, “not a federal.”

Trump said Reddington was “a good attorney.”

“I hope they can work it out. That’s something they have to work out … There is no win there,” Trump said after being asked if he would contact the prosecutor in the case, as Reddington has asked.

Last week, Trump called the case “a horrible tragedy,” Trump said when asked Friday about the trial, according to Fox News.

“I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse,” he said.

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“But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be [a] mental institution or jail or something,” he said.

He called the possibility of another trial “too bad,” according to CBS.

Defense attorney Peter Elikann of Boston said negotiations are likely before a second trial is held, according to KABC-TV.

“In many cases, the prosecution, after having a deadlocked jury, will kind of say to the defense, ‘Let’s compromise. We’ll break down the charges to something much lesser, and can we agree on that, that you’ll plead to something, a much more minor charge,'” Elikann said.

Buckmire said it could also be possible that prosecutors will not want to drop any charges against Lindsay Clancy.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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