Trump Responds to Question About Ramaswamy as VP Pick: 'He's Really Distinguished Himself'

Could former President Donald Trump have found his vice presidential running mate?

Trump shared his views on businessman and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in a Tuesday interview on The Blaze.

Ramaswamy has challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place in some primary polls, with Trump declining to rule out selecting Ramaswamy for second fiddle in response to a question from Glenn Beck.

“I think he’s great,” Trump stated.

Trump noted that “[Ramaswamy] has been very nice to me,” citing the businessman’s praise of his political legacy and accomplishments as president.

Trump on Vivek for VP — I think He’s Great 👀 Trump said he’d be watching the debate for a VP & if he would pick Vivek Ramaswamy. “Well, I think he’s great… look anybody that says I’m the best president in a generation…> I have to like a guy like that, you know, I can’t get… pic.twitter.com/0RvD2mSkCM — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) August 29, 2023

“He could be some form of something, I tell you,” the former president continued.

If Trump wins the nomination, would Vivek Ramaswamy be a good VP pick? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (95 Votes) No: 37% (57 Votes)

“I think he’d be very good. … I think he’s really distinguished himself.”

Trump did warn Ramaswamy against courting controversy.

“He’s getting a little bit controversial. I gotta tell him to be a little bit careful.”

“He’s got a lot of good energy,” Trump concluded.

Ramaswamy has rebuffed suggestions that he’s running in hopes of a vice presidential pick.

The candidate claimed he was “not interested in a different position in the government” in an interview earlier this month, according to The Hill.

In spite of Ramaswamy’s ascent in the Republican primary, the dark horse candidate’s background has some conservatives skeptical.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Ramaswamy for a debate line that appeared to closely resemble one once used by former President Barack Obama.

CHRIS CHRISTIE GOES AFTER VIVEK: “I’ve had enough already tonight, of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT!” VIVEK: “Come over and gimme a hug!” pic.twitter.com/DbYiXeBN5x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2023

Also in 2011, Ramaswamy accepted a law school scholarship from the brother of extremist oligarch George Soros — claiming he needed the grant when he was already a millionaire, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.