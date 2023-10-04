Trump Responds to Question About Running for Speaker at Courthouse: 'Whatever I Can Do to Help'

The influence that former President Donald Trump wields over the Republican Party is unlikely to change any time soon — but could Trump’s role within the party change instead?

Right now, Trump is the prohibitive favorite to win the GOP presidential primaries. Many polls have him beating President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election, as well.

But as Trump grapples with a number of legal issues, a power vacuum has opened up in the House of Representatives.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from his position on Tuesday after he was challenged by a coalition of disgruntled Republicans.

Which means there’s a vacancy to fill — and some have already eyed Trump to take that empty seat.

But what does the former president himself think about taking on the role of speaker?

Take a look at the response he gave reporters on Wednesday during a break in a hearing in his fraud case:

“Whatever I can do to help with regard to Speaker is good.” — Donald Trump, at Day 3 of his civil fraud trial in NYC, reacts to some Republicans calling for him to be Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) removal pic.twitter.com/A5nuivZjHz — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2023

“Who should be speaker?” several reporters asked Trump just as it appeared he was ready to return to the Manhattan courtroom.

Do you think Trump would make a good speaker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (63 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

The former president, doubling back, opened up: “A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

At that point, a reporter asked Trump, “Would you take the job?”

Trump noted that he is leading the GOP primary race “by like 50 points.”

“My focus is totally on that,” he said. “If I can help them during the process, I would do it, but we have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker.”

Another reporter pointed out that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had called for Trump to replace McCarthy. Trump called Greene a “wonderful woman” but again seemed to demur.

“I’ll do whatever it is to help but my focus — my total focus — is being president and, quite honestly, making America great again,” Trump said. “Because we are living in a country in decline. This is a country that’s failing badly.

“We’re not respected in the world. Interest rates are through the roof. Taxes are through the roof. Inflation is horrible. What is done to us is eating us alive. [Gas] is now over $5. I was at $1.87.”

Trump then put it bluntly: “So I’m running for president. I’m up by 40 or 50 points, and more in some cases. But whatever I can do to help with regard to speaker is good.

“By the way, I’m also leading Biden by a lot.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A subscription to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to subscribe today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please subscribe today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.