Trump Responds to Question About Support for Caitlyn Jenner, Transgender Beauty Pageant Contestant

President Donald Trump was asked about his views on transgender ideology during an interview with Megyn Kelly published Thursday.

The former Fox News host brought up Trump’s decision in 2012 to allow a man claiming to be a woman to participate in his Miss Universe contest as well as his comments in 2016 about letting Caitlyn Jenner use the women’s restroom at Trump Tower.

“A lot has changed since 2016,” Kelly said. “Have you?”

“Yeah, well I have, but look,” said Trump, the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

“I’m the one who wouldn’t allow it in the military,” the former president said. “That was a big move. … Part of the problem is you have to take massive amounts of drugs. In the military, you are not allowed to take drugs.”

“No matter what you do there you’re going to take heat, you understand,” he added.

Kelly asked him, “Should biological men who say that they’re trans be allowed in women’s restrooms and women’s lockerrooms, women’s prisons, women’s spaces?”

“My stance on that is really pretty much what I had in the military,” Trump said.

“So no?” she asked. “No, they shouldn’t?”

“Yeah,” he said. “That’s my stance. That’s been my stance.

“I mean, I’ve allowed Caitlyn, but Caitlyn’s Caitlyn, right? I knew Caitlyn as Bruce. I knew Bruce. And, you know, Bruce was a great athlete and a very handsome person, very handsome guy. And all of a sudden, Bruce is Caitlyn. I said, ‘What’s this all about?’ This was a brand new subject too … like the pandemic.”

Kelly then asked the former president, “Can a man become a woman?”

After some hesitation and a nervous laugh, Trump said, “In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman. … I think part of it is birth. Can the man give birth? No, no. Although they’ll come up with some answer to that also someday. I heard just the other day they have a way that now the man can give birth.

“No. I would say I’ll continue my stance on that.”

He also said he’d be in favor of a ban on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.







Trump is known for taking a more liberal stance on LGBT issues than much of his conservative base, at one point waving a rainbow flag during his 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2020, his daughter Tiffany Trump was the main speaker at a “Trump Pride” event where she told attendees that they would always have her father’s support.

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA-plus community,” she said at the time.

“My father has always supported all of you,” the former president’s daughter told the rally. “He’s not doing it — he’s never done it for politics, and he’s not doing it for politics.”

Tiffany Trump hosts ‘Trump Pride’ event in Tampa… 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Jpa3t2lPt — Washington Blade (@WashBlade) October 20, 2020

Kelly, meanwhile, has made no secret of her staunch opposition to men claiming to be women invading women’s spaces.

In April, she went on a tirade over a University of Wyoming sorority that was forced to accept a transgender “sister.”

“If we don’t find our voices and start speaking up against this nonsense, we can kiss every woman’s space goodbye! We can kiss women’s rights goodbye. We can kiss sororities goodbye. We can take off our tops and our underwear and do our yoga in front of perverted men who just want to get off watching us till the cows come home. Stick your daughter in the sorority, let ’em at her.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“You can be supportive of trans people and what they’re going through without surrendering to this madness!”@megynkelly gets fired up over the new trans Kappa sorority member. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/YCiaU0HRNk pic.twitter.com/a5JKA6dl50 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 19, 2023

“Find your voices, ladies, and the men who support us. Otherwise, this is our future. I’m sorry. I’m done. I’m done. I don’t want to deal with this s*** at Tri Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, in the women’s locker room. You can be supportive of trans people and what they’re going through without surrendering to this madness!”

