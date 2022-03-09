Share
Trump Responds to Record High Gas Prices with a 5-Word Question for Americans

 By Grant Atkinson  March 9, 2022 at 7:32am
Gas prices in the United States reached an all-time high this week, and former President Donald Trump did not miss the opportunity to criticize his successor.

In a statement shared by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Twitter, Trump pointed out the record-breaking prices.

He then posed a simple question: “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump celebrated the country becoming what he called “energy independent.”

“As long as I’m president, we will remain the No. 1 one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere on this planet,” he said in a Nov. 2, 2020, speech in Michigan.

“And for the first time, we are energy independent. You never heard that term before. We’re energy independent.”



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price per gallon of gas at the time of this speech was $2.20.

However, Trump made a dire prediction during the speech as to what would happen if Joe Biden was elected.

“If Biden got in, you’d be paying seven dollars, eight dollars, nine dollars,” Trump said. “Then they’d say, ‘get rid of your car.'”

At the time, establishment media outlets criticized Trump for this prediction. The Washington Post called it “dubious” and cited “experts” who said concerns about a rise in gas prices under Biden were “overblown.”

Yet on Saturday, residents in some parts of California saw Trump’s prediction become a reality. One station near the huge Beverly Center shopping mall in Los Angeles was selling regular gas for $6.95 a gallon and premium for $7.55, WRC-TV reported.

Do you miss Trump?

Granted, these prices were well above the Orange County, California, average of $5.24 per gallon on Saturday. But even that average had risen 52 cents in the last month, WRC reported.

Nationally, gas prices have continued to rise in the last three days. On Tuesday, AAA reported the national average was $4.17 per gallon, which surpassed the 2008 record of $4.11, according to figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Only a week ago, it was $3.65.

As far as the second half of Trump’s prediction, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made it come true on Monday by suggesting Americans should ditch gas-powered cars for electric vehicles.

“Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people, as well,” Buttigieg said in a speech.

“Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network, so that people from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

Nearly a year and a half after his initial prediction, Trump clearly has not forgotten his warning, and he is asking Americans to take notice.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
