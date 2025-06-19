Trump Responds to Report That He Has Approved Iran Attack Plans

President Donald Trump has responded to a report claiming that after acting mainly as a supporting player in Israel’s war with Iran, the United States could be moving toward center stage.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Trump has approved of attack plans on the Islamic Republic but is withholding a final green light to see if Tehran’s leaders are willing to give up their quest for nuclear weapons.

JUST IN: Trump APPROVES ATTACK PLANS against Iran The “GORILLA” is coming and the Ayatollah’s rushing into a BUNKER to hide. The Iranians say they’re NOT SURRENDERING… they’re planning a TERROR ATTACK. pic.twitter.com/j6pKnPLfOH — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 19, 2025

Israel launched its attacks on Iranian military and nuclear research sites on Friday, targeting top military leaders and the nuclear facility at Natanz, about 200 miles south of the nation’s capital.

The attacks aimed at removing the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran to the Jewish State.

While Iran claims its nuclear research and development efforts are for peaceful purposes, the country’s Islamist leaders have made no secret of their goal of wiping Israel off the map.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made no secret of his determination to keep Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

By all accounts, the attacks have been devastating to the terrorists in Tehran.

But one Iranian nuclear enrichment facility installation at Fordow, less than 100 miles south of Tehran, is built deep into mountains and is thought to require a kind of “bunker busting” bomb that only the U.S. military is known to have.

The Journal report, which cited “people familiar with the deliberations,” did not specify what kind of plans Trump has approved.

Asked at the White House about attacking Iran, the Journal reported, Trump replied, “I may do it, I may not do it.”

“The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week,” he said.

And as the Journal noted, the U.S. has moved substantial military resources to the Middle East recently. This week, the USS Nimitz carrier group headed to the region to join the USS Vinson carrier group.

“While the Pentagon said the buildup is defensive, it better positions the U.S. should Trump decide to join Israeli attacks on Iran,” the Journal reported. “It could also be a tactic to pressure Iran to capitulate or make concessions.”

And the U.S. military has been helping Israel’s defense against ongoing retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported.

However, on Thursday, Trump responded to the Journal report on his Truth Social account.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.19.25 09:05 AM EST pic.twitter.com/KZFT19PsHG — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 19, 2025

“The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!” the commander in chief wrote.

