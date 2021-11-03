Trump Responds to Republicans' Stunning Virginia Sweep by Giving Credit to 'MAGA Voters'

Reports of the death of MAGA movement have been greatly exaggerated, former President Donald Trump noted in the aftermath of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race to become governor of Virginia.

Trump had endorsed Youngkin but did not actively campaign in the state. Youngkin instead focused his campaign on close-to-home issues, such as the rights of parents to assert control over the education of their children.

However, Trump was a central feature of McAuliffe’s campaign, which sought to paint Trump as a bogeyman and puppeteer who would control Virginia through Youngkin in the event of a Republican victory.

In one statement, Trump gave credit for the win to his supporters.

“I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning,” Trump said.

“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before. Glenn will be a great governor. Thank you to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and most particularly, to our incredible MAGA voters!” he continued.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning. The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before… pic.twitter.com/c8Si5jwZTb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 3, 2021

Trump also said McAuliffe and all of America’s Democrats should learn from the Virginia race that Trump-bashing is a route to defeat.

Is this election a slap in the face to Joe Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (12 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It is looking like Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named ‘Trump’ has very much helped Glenn Youngkin. All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost! What does that tell you, Fake News?” Trump said.

“I guess people running for office as Democrats won’t be doing that too much longer. I didn’t even have to go rally for Youngkin, because McAuliffe did it for me. Thank you to the MAGA voters for turning out big!” Trump said.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “It is looking like Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named “Trump” has very much helped Glenn Youngkin. All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost! What does that tell you, Fake News? I guess people running… pic.twitter.com/hSvgbZo8qX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 3, 2021

With 95 percent of the votes tallied, Youngkin led McAuliffe 50.7 percent to 48.6 percent, according to The New York Times.

The election was more than an individual triumph for Youngkin, according to The Washington Post.

Republican Winsome Sears was projected to win the race for lieutenant governor with fellow Republican Jason Miyares claiming a win in the contest for attorney general. Virginia’s House of Delegates appeared ready to flip from 55-45 Democratic to 51-49 Republican.

Some election takeaways noted that the race altered America’s political dynamics.

“Big Republican turnout and the suburbs move back to where they were pre-Trump,” said Jared Leopold, a former Democratic Governors Association spokesman, according to The Washington Post.

Many believed Youngkin’s focus on education harnessed support.

“I think the education piece was a big part of it. Youngkin had a message about education that was framed in a positive way for parents,” Leopold explained.

“That type of energy? You can’t just flip a switch and do it,” said Zack Roday, a Republican strategist based in Richmond, Virginia, according to NBC. “It’s a clear kind of projection of values.”

“My advice to House and Senate candidates that I’m working with is to almost be like a mayor,” Roday said. “I don’t believe this will only be relevant for gubernatorial races.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.