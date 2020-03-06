Trump Responds to Schumer Threat Against SCOTUS Justices, Demands Immediate Action

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to condemn apparent threats to Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a rally in front of the court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said during the rally.

The Supreme Court was hearing oral arguments on June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, a challenge to a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital.

In 2016, the high court struck down a similar law in Texas with a 5-3 decision in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. Last year, Chief Justice John Roberts was the deciding vote to grant a stay that put the Louisiana law on hold.

“This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW!” the president tweeted.

“There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!” Trump added in a follow-up tweet.

Roberts also condemned Schumer’s remarks.

The New York senator initially doubled down on his remarks before making an ignominious retreat on the Senate floor.

This is not the only case to have drawn threats to the Supreme Court from Senate Democrats, though.

In an amicus brief filed in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, New York, which was heard in December, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin and three others threatened the Supreme Court with unspecified reform if it failed to rule that the case was moot.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’ Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal,” the senators wrote.

During earlier stages of the Democratic presidential primaries, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg floated the idea of adding six seats to the Supreme Court.

Others have also discussed “packing” the court in the wake of the failed Merrick Garland nomination and the confirmations of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

Many Democrats have sought to overturn the 2010 Citizens United decision, which struck down a ban on corporate speech on First Amendment grounds by a 5-4 vote.

Other recent rulings since the confirmations of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have also drawn ire.

The last time court-packing was seriously considered was by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s.

The proposal was made after elements of the New Deal were found unconstitutional.

Widespread opposition to the plan resulted in it being dropped.

