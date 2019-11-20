SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Responds: Sondland Testimony Means Impeachment Is 'All Over'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published November 20, 2019 at 12:11pm
Print

President Donald Trump responded to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony on Wednesday, suggesting it means the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry should end.

“I just noticed one thing, and I would say that means it’s all over,” Trump told reporters at the White House before traveling to Texas.

Trump was referring to a Sept. 9 phone conversation he had with Sondland, which the ambassador testified about Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee.

“‘What do you want from Ukraine?’ he asks me. … ‘I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories.’ This is Ambassador Sondland speaking to me,” the president explained as he read from notes he was holding.

“Here’s my response that he just gave, ready? ‘I want nothing. That’s what I want from Ukraine.’ That’s what I said,” Trump said.

TRENDING: Eric Ciaramella Linked to Soros Foundation - Informed of Soros' Movements, Asked To Anticipate 'Particular Problems'

The president further quoted Sondland’s account of what he said to the ambassador on the call, “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing.”

“This is the final word from the president of the United States,” Trump added, citing Sondland.

During his testimony Wednesday, Sondland said Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was seeking a quid pro quo from the Ukrainians of an announcement of corruption investigations in exchange for a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Fox News reported.

Do you think the impeachment inquiry is helping Trump's re-election efforts?

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a quid pro quo?” Sondland said. “As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

The ambassador also testified, “I never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement” of investigations.

He stated multiple times that Trump never told him he had set preconditions for a White House visit or for military aid from the U.S.

As the president told reporters, Sondland testified Trump said, “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing.”

“Something to that effect,” Sondland recounted.

RELATED: Sarah Sanders Blasts Impeachment Proceedings: 'Witnesses Didn't Witness Anything'

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff told reporters during a break in the hearing that Sondland’s testimony proved the release of nearly $400 million in military aid “was conditioned on political favors the president wanted for his re-election.”

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saw the exact opposite to be true, tweeting, “Case closed.”

He added, “Democrats’ smear campaign is falling apart.”

Trump released the military aid to Ukraine on Sept. 11, and no public statement was made by Ukraine regarding opening investigations into corruption.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Ukraine Lawmaker Alleges Hunter Biden and Partners Received $16.5 Million 'Obtained by Criminal Means' - Report
Sondland: Trump Wanted Public Anti-Corruption Commitment from Ukraine Because of Country's Record
Trump Responds: Sondland Testimony Means Impeachment Is 'All Over'
Republicans and Democrats Offer Rival Plans Regarding the Future of Health Care in America
Vindman Broke Chain of Command to Get Word Out of Trump-Zelensky Call
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×