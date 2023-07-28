Share
News

Trump Responds After Special Counsel Jack Smith Hits Him with New Charges, Says It's All Because He's 'Way Up in the General Election'

 By Jack Davis  July 28, 2023 at 7:22am
Share

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said the latest charges against him are “election interference at the highest level.”

On Thursday, Department of Justice special prosecutor Jack Smith added three counts to the federal indictment against Trump, according to The New York Times.

The updated indictment charged the former president with attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence” and inducing someone else to do so in relation to allegations he sought to have security camera footage at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, deleted. The footage allegedly showed employees moving boxes that contained classified documents.

He also faces a new count under the Espionage Act concerning a highly publicized episode in which he allegedly showed several people at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club a classified document.

The former president told Fox News that “the charges are ridiculous, and they know it better than anyone.”

Trending:
Hunter Biden Prosecutor Forced to Make Confession in Court, Judge Orders Him to 'Sit Down'

Trump, who is leading in the race for the Republican nomination for president, said the charges are designed to skew the 2024 presidential election.

“This is prosecutorial misconduct used at a level never seen before,” he said. “If I weren’t leading Biden by a lot in numerous polls, and wasn’t going to be the Republican nominee, it wouldn’t be happening. It wouldn’t be happening.”

“But I am way up as a Republican and way up in the general election and this is what you get,” the former president added.

“They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me,” he said.

Will Trump win in 2024?

Trump was indicted June 8 on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On July 18, the former president indicated he expects to be indicted by Smith concerning the events of Jan. 6. 2021, when a protest called to demonstrate against election misconduct morphed into the Capitol incursion.

“Our country is suffering from DOJ abuse. Hopefully the Republican Party will do something about it,” Trump said Thursday.

The spectacle of charges being piled on the GOP front-runner — amid allegations that the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was hobbled by political influence — led some Republicans to lash out.

Related:
New Charges Unveiled Against Trump in Mar-a-Lago Documents Case

“The American people understand that Joe Biden and his administration are engulfed in one of the biggest political corruption scandals of all time,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York posted on social media.

“It is no coincidence that the day after a federal judge throws out Hunter Biden’s corrupt, sweetheart plea bargain, Biden’s weaponized [Department of Justice] continues its witch hunt against President Trump. Our Republic is in peril, our justice system is broken,” Stefanik said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fox Anchor Gets Emotional On Air in Describing The Real Meaning of 'Risk'
Trump's Walk-Out Song Draws Attention in Iowa, Crowd Gives Standing Ovation
FDIC Seizes Control of 4th Bank in 2023 While Biden Jokes About Being Impeached by GOP
LeBron's 'I Promise' School Put on State Watchlist After School Board Notices Downward Spiral
Police Arrest Carlee Russell, Nursing Student Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping and 'Created Panic'
See more...

Conversation