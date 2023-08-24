Share
News

Trump Responds to Tucker's Question About If 'They' Will Kill Him: 'Savage Animals'

 By Michael Austin  August 23, 2023 at 7:26pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump chose not to attend Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate hosted by Fox News.

Instead, Trump chose to join ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his show, which is currently being posted to X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter).

Carlson asked the former president many bombshell questions. This included the following: “Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you?”

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

“It started with protests against you — massive protests, organized protests by the left – and then it moved to impeachment, twice. And now indictment,” Carlson said.

“The next stage is violence.

“Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you, honestly.”

“They’re savage animals. They are people that are sick, really sick,” Trump said.

Do you think the left will try to assassinate Trump?

After noting that many Democrats are “great people,” the former president hinted at the danger many of the left’s bad actors pose.

“I’ve seen what they do. I’ve seen the lengths they go to,” Trump said.

Carlson posed the question again later in the interview.

“They can indict you 20 times and you’re not going to lose the Republican primary because of that,” Carlson said. “But they’re counterproductive so if you chart it out it’s an escalation.

“So what’s next?… Don’t they have to kill you now?”

Related:
Trump Reveals His #1 Priority If He Retakes White House from Biden in 2024

Choosing not to directly answer the question, Trump pointed to the four indictments he currently faces.

“It’s horrible when you look, and you look at what they’re doing,” Trump said.

Users on X gave a few answers of their own to Carlson’s question.


“[N]o one wants to kill him,” one user wrote.

“They will find a Lee Harvey Oswald if they have to. And if they go that route, they will say he incited the violence. That’s how bold these criminals have become,” another wrote.

Over the past several months, news about the many indictments faced by Trump has dominated the headlines.

Trump currently faces four separate indictments regarding the purported mishandling of classified documents, alleged election interference, reportedly falsifying business records and allegedly misleading banks and tax authorities, per the Associated Press.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Trump Responds to Tucker's Question About If 'They' Will Kill Him: 'Savage Animals'
Actor from Popular TV Series Dead at 25
Ford Hit Massively: Motor Company Set to Lose Much More Than $3 Billion on EVs This Year
Tesla 'Rigged' Dashboards and Created 'Secret Team' to Exaggerate Range Before EVs Need Recharging: Report
NFL Player Carted Off Field After Collapsing During Practice
See more...

Conversation