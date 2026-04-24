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President Donald Trump is seen during a health care affordability event where he announced a deal with pharmaceutical company Regeneron to lower drug prices, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026.
President Donald Trump is seen during a health care affordability event where he announced a deal with pharmaceutical company Regeneron to lower drug prices, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Responds After U.S. Soldier Allegedly Won $400,000 Gambling on Maduro Operation

 By Bryan Chai  April 24, 2026 at 5:00am
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On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that a U.S. soldier had been charged with a litany of crimes.

According to the DOJ, a U.S. Army soldier was hit with charges of “unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.”

The soldier was identified as Gannon Ken Van Dyke.

The charges stem from an alleged scheme in which Van Dyke used sensitive classified information to make bets on what’s known as a “prediction marketplace” — Polymarket, in this case — where bettors can wager on a variety of non-traditional items, such as whether or not the Jan. 3 U.S. military operation targeting Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro would be successful.

Van Dyke allegedly made such a bet and received a handsome payout of over $400,000.

The accompanying statements with the DOJ release showed that the department was taking this matter very seriously.

“Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

“Widespread access to prediction markets is a relatively new phenomenon, but federal laws protecting national security information fully apply.”

“Today’s announcement makes clear no one is above the law, and this FBI will do whatever it takes to defend the homeland and safeguard our nation’s secrets,” FBI Director Kash Patel added.

“Prediction markets are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said.

But while Blanche, Patel, and Clayton are treating this situation with some semblance of gravity, the president didn’t appear nearly as concerned:

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“Mr. President, apparently there was a Special Forces soldier who was involved in the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro, who was arrested by federal authorities today on suspicion of insider trading and betting on Polymarket,” a female reporter said during an Oval Office scrum. “Are you concerned that federal employees are betting on these prediction markets and potentially getting rich?”

“Well, I don’t know about it,” President Donald Trump responded. “But, was he betting that they would get him or they wouldn’t get him?”

When the reporter told Trump that it appeared Van Dyke had bet on Maduro’s removal from office, Trump quickly jumped back in.

“That’s like Pete Rose betting on his own team,” Trump quipped as officials laughed. “It’s a little like Pete Rose. They kept him out of the Hall of Fame because he bet on his own team.

“Now, if he bet against his team, that would be no good — but he bet on his own team,” Trump quipped.

“I’ll look into it.”

The 38-year-old Van Dyke was formally charged with three counts of violating the Commodity Exchange Act (each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison), one count of wire fraud (a maximum 20 year sentence), and one count of unlawful monetary transaction (10 years maximum).

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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