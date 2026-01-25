Trump Resurrects Reagan-Era Pro-Life Policy, Punishes and Defunds Foreign Abortion Operations, Gender Madness

In addition to the major victory President Donald Trump gave the American people in 2022 with the repeal of Roe v. Wade, his administration is not just looking to halt the abortion industry at home, but abroad as well.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Trump plans to expand a ban on foreign aid to organizations that support abortion.

This is a policy that first began under former President Ronald Reagan, but was subsequently gutted under Democrat administrations.

The Associated Press noted that Fox News first reported the new policy, which also includes organizations that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as gender ideology.

The president has already made his stance on DEI and gender clear.

On his first day in office, Trump signed a sweeping executive order to rid the government of DEI programs, positions, offices, initiatives, and really anything in his power to purge.

His orders on gender have been several, but his first day also saw Trump “recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male” in another order entitled, “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

On the abortion front, these organizations across the world now stand to lose billions, but why shouldn’t they?

Why would a pro-life administration, with a strong pro-life support base, hand over billions in tax dollars for child murder?

The figure, as the Associated Press reported, stands at $30 billion in jeopardy.

This news came just as the Trump administration announced a ban on fetal tissue from abortions being used in research funded by the National Institutes of Health.

This administration isn’t sheepish about its stance, as Vice President J.D. Vance spoke to the evils of abortion during his speech at the March for Life on Friday.

“The mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are,” he told the crowd.

Vice President JD Vance at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.: “The mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are.” Amen! pic.twitter.com/zcygbaVvY6 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 23, 2026



Abortion is a barbaric thing — not just in the United States, but in every other country still allowing it.

Citing the World Health Organization, Global Citizen Solutions reported that 73 million abortions take place annually across the globe.

That is akin to the death toll of World War II, but on a yearly basis.

These children need someone to stand up for them and have courage to say enough before more are lost.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.