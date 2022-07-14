Trump Is About to Return to Washington for the First Time Since Leaving Office: Report

Is this a sign of things to come?

Former President Donald Trump is slated to return to Washington, D.C., for the first time since leaving office.

Trump intends to deliver a keynote speech at the America First Policy Institute’s policy conference, according to Axios.

A list of former Trump administration officials and Washington Republicans are expected to attend.

We can’t wait for our America First Agenda Summit!🇺🇸 More speakers announced soon! pic.twitter.com/7qEkySUplz — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) July 13, 2022

The event’s venue and precise time are yet to be announced, due to security concerns.

The conference is expected to outline Republican solutions to the social and economic ills plaguing American communities under the administration of President Joe Biden, such as inflation, crime and illegal immigration.

Trump hasn’t returned to Washington since leaving for his Florida Mar-A-Lago resort at the conclusion of his term.

Trump was widely rejected by insider Washington, D.C. Republicans in his initial 2016 presidential campaign.

There’s more of a chance Trump will receive institutional Republican support in a 2024 primary, having built up the party’s bench with legislators and appointees during his presidency.

In a Thursday interview with New York Magazine, Trump indicated he’s already decided whether or not to run for president in 2024.

The 45th president alluded to considering whether or not he’s going to announce a comeback presidential campaign before or after the 2022 midterms.

Trump has conducted a series of rallies in competitive states ahead of Republican primaries. He’s slated for an Arizona rally in support of Kari Lake and Blake Masters, candidates for governor and U.S. senator respectively that he’s endorsed.

Trump consistently leads in polling for a tentative GOP presidential primary.

In some polls, he secures an outright majority of support, facing his only serious competition from Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis.

His speech at the America First Policy Institute may serve as an opportunity to shore up support from the insider Republicans who served in the Trump administration.

If elected, Trump would become the second president in American history to serve non-consecutive terms. Grover Cleveland served two separate terms at the turn of the 20th century.

