Is Trump Returning to Twitter? One Minor Detail May Signal 45's Epic Comeback to Platform

Former President Donald Trump’s exclusivity contract with Truth Social ended Friday, and social media may never be the same again.

According to Rolling Stone, sources close to Trump, who is gearing up his campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, revealed that he did not want to re-up his exclusivity agreement with social media company Truth Social, the app founded by his company Trump Media & Technology Group.

The term, outlined in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, mandated that Trump initially had to share any social media communications on his Truth Social account six hours before posting the same content on other platforms.

To avoid an automatic renewal of the clause for another six months, Trump was required to provide notice as stipulated in the terms of the exclusivity contract. Even if the exclusivity contract expired, Trump would still be obliged to post content on Truth Social simultaneously, according to the filing.

Although Trump had previously said that he did not plan a return to Twitter, with the Presidential campaign heating up and the success of Tucker Carlson’s new “Tucker On Twitter” show under Elon Musk’s management of the social platform, Trump may have changed his mind.

Before his suspension, Trump introduced a new era of politics, characterized by his unprecedented use of Twitter as a powerful political tool.

His unique ability to individualize and disseminate information and his opinions captivated Americans on both sides of the aisle, enabling him to bypass media gatekeepers and get his unique, unfiltered opinions across.

Like him or hate him, on Twitter, Trump made sure you couldn’t ignore him.

The impact of Trump’s messages lay in their originality and ability to captivate and influence discourse.

They mirrored the divided nature of the nation and its politics. Among supporters and detractors alike, the tweets elicited intense responses, further strengthening their belief in the justness of their respective causes.

Trump’s bluntness was a refreshing change to the political correctness of other conservative candidates.

In 280 characters or less, he communicated more than most profound speeches could, because he spoke to the issues without guile or pretense.

He just said what he was thinking.

And America loved it.

One of Trump’s most iconic tweets was the now-famous “Covfefe” tweet on May 31, 2017.

Five words that weren’t even a complete sentence.

“Despite the negative press covfefe,” the tweet read.

Although the tweet was quickly deleted, Trump decided to go with it.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!” he wrote.

Twitter went berserk, attempting to figure out the meaning of the word.

Then-press secretary Sean Spicer suggested that the tweet actually meant something. “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” he said.

Memes and jokes flooded the internet.

Democratic Representative Mike Quigley actually introduced a “Covfefe Act,” which expanded the Presidential Records Act to include any social media posts shared by the president.

Even Hillary Clinton put in her two cents, tweeting, “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe” in response to one of his attacks on Twitter.

Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University banned the use of the word in its humorous 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse, and General Uselessness.

It even inspired the name of an award-winning racehorse.

Trump’s power on Twitter cannot be underrated.

And all this while being actively censored by the biased left-wing Twitter staff, as the Twitter Files revealed.

With the shackles now released under the Musk Twitter reign, it won’t be long before we find out whether the king of Twitter is going to return.

It feels like the anticipation of the first cup of morning Covfefe.

