Trump Returns from DC Court Appearance and Gets Wild Reception from Bedminster Wedding Crowd

Former President Donald Trump, who turned 77 in June, seems to possess superhuman resilience in the face of evil.

On Thursday, after traveling to Washington, D.C. to face his latest arraignment at the hands of a maniacal special counsel and a corrupt Department of Justice, the former president stopped at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to extend best wishes to a bride and groom on their wedding day.

Trump, the most persecuted and most beloved public figure in recent memory, received a raucous reception. Wedding attendees cheered and chanted “U-S-A!”

Thursday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, conservative commentator Colin Rugg shared a 53-second clip of Trump’s surprise wedding appearance.

“The bride is totally beautiful,” Trump said to the smiling couple.

Rugg described Trump’s Bedminster appearance as a characteristic act of defiance that will further endear him to his supporters.

“Just hours after being arrested in Washington D.C., Donald Trump decides to crash a wedding at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. This is Trump’s way of giving a massive ‘F*** you’ to the Washington Uniparty, Biden DOJ and the media that are all trying to imprison him because he knows all these attacks only make him stronger. I love it,” Rugg tweeted.

Just hours after being arrested in Washington D.C., Donald Trump decides to crash a wedding at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. This is Trump’s way of giving a massive ‘F*** you’ to the Washington Uniparty, Biden DOJ and the media that are all trying to imprison him because he… pic.twitter.com/yOgHt6oLBS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2023

Meanwhile, another pro-Trump X user tweeted a photo of the former president with the happy couple.

President Trump surprised the Bride and Groom at their Wedding today following his flight to DC. They were thrilled. Trump Bedminster. pic.twitter.com/pQDYwTaOsB — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) August 4, 2023

In a two-part essay, “The Psalms,” legendary Christian apologist C.S. Lewis employed a perfect phrase for this occasion. Borrowing the phrase from the 19th-century English poet Coventry Patmore, Lewis described those rare individuals who thrive on persecution as living in “the fine mountain-air of public obloquy.”

In other words, the unflappable Trump knows his enemies and wears their persecution as a badge of honor.

Likewise, Trump seems to discover fresh energy each time he connects with the people who love him for his courage.

The bigger question surrounding Trump’s latest indictment is whether more people will begin to recognize that persecution and that courage.

Near the end of the third episode of “Tucker on Twitter,” posted on June 13, Tucker Carlson made an observation that applies not to Trump’s ardent supporters, but to those who now must choose where they stand in a contest of good vs. evil.

“In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs. We can only choose our principles,” Carlson said.

Ep. 3 America’s principles are at stake pic.twitter.com/eJNSUVvvqY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2023

Indeed, to the Bedminster wedding-goers and to all who see through establishment propaganda, Trump has ascended to martyrdom.

