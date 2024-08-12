Trump Returns to Elon Musk's X With a Bang: 'They Want to Silence Me'

The X account of former President Donald Trump is waking up from a long, dormant sleep.

X, which was still Twitter when it booted Trump off the platform in January 2021 after the Capitol incursion, is now owned by Elon Musk.

Musk allowed Trump back, but prior to today, Trump had only posted once – his iconic mug shot taken in connection with election interference charges filed against him in Georgia.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is now running ads on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/ASidipwL6h — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 12, 2024

Early Monday, the account appeared to roar back to life.

“They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I’m never moving,” Trump posted on X. The post, which did not appear on Trump’s timeline, appeared to be an ad taken out by his election campaign.

They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I’m never moving. We will Make America Great Again! #TrumpOnX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

“We will Make America Great Again!” the post said.

The post was a warm-up for the main event later Monday.

Musk will be interviewing Trump at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.



“Entertainment guaranteed!” Musk promised in a post on his X account.

The interview will be hosted on Trump’s X account, Musk wrote.

“This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining! If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat,” Musk wrote.

This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining! If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024



Musk noted that due to technical issues that have impacted other live interviews, he would be testing X prior to the event, according to Reuters.

Reuters noted that for Trump, the appeal of being on X is that he could reach a different audience than the conservative faithful who attend his rallies and watch his interviews on Fox News.”

