Trump Returns to Elon Musk's X With a Bang: 'They Want to Silence Me'

 By Jack Davis  August 12, 2024 at 6:56am
The X account of former President Donald Trump is waking up from a long, dormant sleep.

X, which was still Twitter when it booted Trump off the platform in January 2021 after the Capitol incursion, is now owned by Elon Musk.

Musk allowed Trump back, but prior to today, Trump had only posted once – his iconic mug shot taken in connection with election interference charges filed against him in Georgia.

Early Monday, the account appeared to roar back to life.

“They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I just happen to be standing in their way and I’m never moving,” Trump posted on X. The post, which did not appear on Trump’s timeline, appeared to be an ad taken out by his election campaign.

Should Trump continue posting on X?

“We will Make America Great Again!” the post said.

The post was a warm-up for the main event later Monday.

Musk will be interviewing Trump at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.


“Entertainment guaranteed!” Musk promised in a post on his X account.

The interview will be hosted on Trump’s X account, Musk wrote.

“This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining! If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat,” Musk wrote.


Musk noted that due to technical issues that have impacted other live interviews, he would be testing X prior to the event, according to Reuters.

Reuters noted that for Trump, the appeal of being on X is that he could reach a different audience than the conservative faithful who attend his rallies and watch his interviews on Fox News.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
