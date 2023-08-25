Trump Returns to Elon Musk's X for the First Time in 2.5 Years Shortly After Being Booked
Former President Donald Trump posted on his Twitter (now known as X) account on Thursday for the first time in more than two years and for the first time since his permanent suspension was lifted by Elon Musk.
Trump was arrested in Georgia on felony charges related to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into his challenge of the 2020 election results in the state.
Willis slapped Trump and 18 others with numerous charges and accused the former president of racketeering, a charge that was designed to go after the mob.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has maintained he did nothing wrong.
But the world awaited the first mugshot from his now four indictments, and for people who had yet to see it, Trump posted it on his X page Thursday night.
Through a defiant tone, Trump shared the image with his arrest date and wrote, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE… NEVER SURRENDER!”
https://t.co/MlIKklPSJT pic.twitter.com/Mcbf2xozsY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2023
It was the first post from the account since Musk announced last year it had been reinstated.
Prior to Thursday’s post, the former president had vowed never to return to the platform that censored him during his presidency and banned him outright before his term ended in January 2021.
His post, in spite of its content, was warmly received by numerous X users:
WE ARE SO BACK
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023
Welcome back🇺🇸
— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 25, 2023
This is the best return to Twitter/X ever.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 25, 2023
Welcome back.
This will be the most viewed post in X history.
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 25, 2023
This is the official photo that won Trump the WH back.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023
Has anyone seen this man?! pic.twitter.com/7enmP62UAT
— aka (@akafacehots) August 25, 2023
Can everybody admit that Donald Trump and Twitter just go together? https://t.co/kxbBbgjLQD
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 25, 2023
He’s back. Let the games begin. https://t.co/niNnPhR7nx
— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 25, 2023
Next-level https://t.co/E81JKWTJPS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023
Trump has not indicated whether he intends to return to the platform full-time.
He launched Truth Social early last year and has posted on the platform regularly since.
