President Donald Trump fired back after Michigan’s attorney general attacked him for not wearing a mask while touring an auto facility in the state Thursday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an attack against the president on Thursday while appearing on CNN, saying, among other things, that Trump is not welcome back in Michigan.

“This is not a joke. He’s conveying the worst possible message to people who cannot afford to be on the receiving end of terrible misinformation,” the Democrat said of Trump not wearing a mask.

“The president is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules and I have to say, this is no joke.”

ICYMI: Michigan AG @DanaNessel joined @CNN to talk about President Trump’s visit to Michigan and the importance of taking safety precautions, like wearing a mask in public spaces. pic.twitter.com/rgimLfYjCY — Democratic AGs (@DemocraticAGs) May 21, 2020

TRENDING: Obama Portrait Will Never Hang in Trump's WH, According to Reports

Trump, who was visiting a Ford facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, that is building ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, fired back in a pair of tweets hours later.

“The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask,” he wrote. “Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

“Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS!” Trump tweeted Thursday evening.

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Nessel publicly called on Trump to wear a mask while visiting Michigan on CNN before he toured the Ford plant Thursday.

She told the network Michigan required auto plants to prohibit “outsiders” from entering but said it was making an exception for Trump.

RELATED: Trump Irate Over Disturbing Footage of Elderly Man Being Brutally Beaten at Care Home

Do you think Nessel's CNN appearances were a political stunt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The AG said that people are required to wear a mask while inside of auto plants, and warned of consequences if Trump did not comply.

“We are just asking that President Trump comply with the law of our state,” she said while criticizing the president.

Nessel further said that if the president didn’t “follow the law” by wearing a face covering, Michigan would “take action” against companies he visited while not wearing a mask.

I joined @CNN this morning to discuss President Trump’s visit to the Ypsilanti Ford plant today and my letter that asks he adheres to safety guidelines and wear a mask during his visit.pic.twitter.com/A8rWGgeLnE — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 21, 2020

Trump wore a mask for a portion of his tour of the Ford facility, but later took it off, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Hill shared a video on Twitter of the president in the facility without a mask.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump tours Ford plant in Michigan without a mask, while Ford employees wear masks. pic.twitter.com/NnJRGm5UnX — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2020

Ford told the Free Press that William Clay Ford Jr., the company’s executive chairman, who is the great-grandson of Henry Ford, had urged Trump to wear a mask before the visit.

“Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived,” the company said in a statement.

“He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.