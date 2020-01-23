SECTIONS
Trump Returns to World Economic Forum, Announces Fulfillment of Promise Made 2 Years Earlier

By Morgan Brantley
Published January 23, 2020 at 6:51am
President Trump returned to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the first time in two years.

At the 2018 forum, Trump had promised that the “great American comeback” had officially been launched, and this year he chose to let the world know that he had kept his promise. In a speech on Tuesday, Trump went on to tout the American economy despite the impeachment trial taking place back home.

According to the New York Times, this was the first international stage appearance the president has made since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Since Trump’s bold promise at the 2018 World Economic Forum, Americans have seen a large surge in the economy.

The unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is the lowest it’s been in 50 years.

The housing market is up 16.9 percent just from November and is the highest it’s been since 2016, according to CNBC.

During the forum, President Trump touted the booming American economy.

“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before,” the president said.

He declared that “the American dream is back bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

According to Fox News, Trump also used the first day of his two-day trip to vow to never let “radical socialists” get in the way of the booming economy.

The president also discussed his United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and China trade deals, saying that the negotiations made have strengthened the relationships between the countries involved.

Is the economic boost really the result of Trump and his administration?

Fox News reported that Trump said that his relationship with China’s president Xi Jinping “has never been better.”

“He is for China, I’m for the U.S., but other than that, we love each other,” Trump said at the forum.

The president not only addressed the economic success of the U.S., but he also brought up his environmental policies.

While Trump is a vocal skeptic of “prophets of doom” climate activists like Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, he did announce that his administration was committed to joining an initiative aiming to plant 1 trillion trees around the world to absorb carbon emissions from industrialization.

“We’re committed to conserving the majesty of God’s creation and the natural beauty of our world,” Trump said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Prior to Trump’s trip, there had been “speculation” he might cancel it because of the impeachment trial, according to Fox, but he chose to highlight the state of the American economy at the forum, and the fulfillment of a promise.

Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
