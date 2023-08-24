Former President Donald Trump is revealing his top priority if re-elected to the presidency.

Trump’s most pressing focus will be on the border, he explained during his Wednesday online interview with Tucker Carlson.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“You can do numerous things at the same time. But let’s say number one is border,” Trump stated.

Trump explained that this priority went above and beyond the border himself — but also included deporting the criminal illegal aliens who infiltrated the nation since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“And taking hundreds of thousands of criminals that have been allowed into our country, and getting them out and bringing them back to their country. Guatemala.”

Trump cited the criminal and undesirable element that capitalizes on the United States’ porous border under Biden’s watch.

“And they’re coming in from mental institutions, and they’re coming in from prisons… Terrorists are pouring into our country. We have no idea.”

Trump touted the signature campaign proposal of his historic 2016 White House bid, citing the 500 miles of wall constructed at the southern border during his tenure.

Record-setting levels of illegal immigration has occurred at the nation’s borders and ports of entry under Biden, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

“The first thing I would do is seal the border up good and tight,” Trump added.

