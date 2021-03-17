Login
Trump Reveals When He'll Announce Decision on 2024 Campaign

By Joe Setyon
Published March 16, 2021 at 5:08pm
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday “we’re going to take a look and we’ll see” after being asked if he was considering a 2024 presidential run.

“Will you run again, Mr. President? Are you considering 2024?” host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump on Fox News.

“Well based on every poll, they want me to run again, but we’re going to take a look and we’ll see,” he said.

“First steps first, we have to see what we can do with the House,” the former president said.

“I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House,” he added, pointing to gains Republicans made in the lower chamber of Congress in the last elections.

“I think we have a chance to do better in the Senate. We need leadership in the Senate, which frankly, we don’t have,” Trump said.

Trump indicated he would make his decision about running again following the 2022 midterms.

Do you want Trump to run again?

“We’ll make our decision after that,” he said.

It’s not the first time Trump has been asked about his 2024 plans.

Trump would not reveal his 2024 plans during his appearance last month on the Newsmax TV segment “Greg Kelly Reports,” but said the poll numbers still show that Americans support him.

“I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support. And I’m looking at poll numbers [that] are through the roof,” Trump told Newsmax.

Trump said any hope that impeachment would relegate him to political limbo has effectively failed.

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” Trump said. “Figure that one out.

“Let’s say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down. They would go down like a dead balloon.”

But after the Senate acquitted Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, the opposite happened, according to Trump.

“The numbers are very good; they’re very high; I think they’re higher than they were before the election, and they were high at the election,” the former president added. “They like the job — we did a great job.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is a deputy managing editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
