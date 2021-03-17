Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday “we’re going to take a look and we’ll see” after being asked if he was considering a 2024 presidential run.

“Will you run again, Mr. President? Are you considering 2024?” host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump on Fox News.

“Well based on every poll, they want me to run again, but we’re going to take a look and we’ll see,” he said.

“First steps first, we have to see what we can do with the House,” the former president said.

President Trump says he’ll make a decision about running again in 2024 after the midterms: “Based on every poll, they want me to run again but we’re gonna take a look and we’ll see. First step’s first, we have to take back the House.” pic.twitter.com/ulX40enJzh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

TRENDING: Trump Was Right: Judge Rules MI Secretary of State Broke Law with Absentee Ballot Order

“I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House,” he added, pointing to gains Republicans made in the lower chamber of Congress in the last elections.

“I think we have a chance to do better in the Senate. We need leadership in the Senate, which frankly, we don’t have,” Trump said.

Trump indicated he would make his decision about running again following the 2022 midterms.

Do you want Trump to run again? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (3172 Votes) 3% (105 Votes)

“We’ll make our decision after that,” he said.

It’s not the first time Trump has been asked about his 2024 plans.

Trump would not reveal his 2024 plans during his appearance last month on the Newsmax TV segment “Greg Kelly Reports,” but said the poll numbers still show that Americans support him.

“I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support. And I’m looking at poll numbers [that] are through the roof,” Trump told Newsmax.

Trump said any hope that impeachment would relegate him to political limbo has effectively failed.

RELATED: Mike Pence Is Preparing to Give His First Public Address Since Leaving Office

“I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up,” Trump said. “Figure that one out.

“Let’s say somebody gets impeached, typically your numbers would go down. They would go down like a dead balloon.”

But after the Senate acquitted Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, the opposite happened, according to Trump.

“The numbers are very good; they’re very high; I think they’re higher than they were before the election, and they were high at the election,” the former president added. “They like the job — we did a great job.”

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.