Trump Reveals His Backup Plan if Congress Won’t Fund the Wall

President Donald Trump on Friday vowed that he will continue making progress on the border wall between the United States and Mexico and would not rule out a military option to fund his signature proposal if Congress gets cold feet.

The wall was among Trump’s first proposals when the billionaire declared his candidacy for the White House in June 2015. The current projection for the cost of the wall is about $25 billion. The proposal has drawn fierce political opposition from Democrats in Congress as well as lukewarm support from some moderate Republican circles.

During a flight from Billings, Montana to Fargo, North Dakota on Friday, the president spoke about the wall during an informal gathering with the media aboard Air Force One. He was asked if he would use the Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall if Congress continues to balk on funding.

“We’d rather do it the old-fashioned way — get it from Congress — but I have other options if I have to,” Trump said, according to The Daily Mail.

Trump reminded the media that sections of the wall are already being built.

“Just so you understand, I’ve already started the wall. The wall has been started,” Trump said according to a transcript of the interview released by the White House. “In fact, we’re sort of saying, ‘Continue the wall.’ You know, ‘Continue.’ Right? Instead of ‘Build the wall,’ ‘Continue the wall.'”

Trump then said that to move forward — which he is committed to doing — there are two roads.

“We have two options: We have military, and we have Homeland Security. I’d rather get it through politically — politically speaking, I’d rather get it through Congress. If we don’t, I’m looking at that option very seriously,” he said.

During his budget negotiations with Congress, Trump has made the point that he would consider shutting down the government it that was what was required to get the wall funded.

On Friday, he said he is still considering the idea.

“If it were up — I don’t want to say ‘up to me,’ because it is up to me — I would do it, because I think it’s a great political issue. I was reading and watching, the other day — there are some people that I have a lot of respect for. Rush Limbaugh says, ‘It’s the greatest thing you can do.’ Mark Levin — ‘The greatest thing you can do.’ Your friend, Hannity — ‘the greatest thing you can.'”

Trump, however, said he has to consider the political careers of Republican legislators who have aligned themselves closely with his administration.

“I mean — and there are plenty of politicians. But, there were a lot of politicians that I like and respect and that are with me all the way that would rather not do it because they have races. They’re doing well; they’re up. And, you know, the way they look at it — might be good, might be bad,” he said.

Trump then made it clear that he has no expectation of defeat for his party at the upcoming midterm elections in November.

“But if we do what we’re doing, we’re going to win,” he said. “I think we’re going to do very well. I think we’re doing to do great in the Senate, better than anyone has any understanding of. And I think we’re going to do well in the House.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that he expects Congress and the president will reach an agreement on the budget, eliminating the need for a shutdown.

“We are still in favor of the wall. We still want to get funding for the wall. But we think the best time to have that discussion is after the election,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to Reuters.

