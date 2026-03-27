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Secretary of State Marco Rubio, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Reveals the 'Very Big Present' Iran Gave the United States

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2026 at 7:46am
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President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that although Iran is giving a gift to the United States, he will not be the one to open it.

Earlier in the week, Trump said Iran gave him “a very big present.”

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said that talks with Iran could produce an end to the war.

“Look, we have very substantial talks going on with respect to Iran, with the right people,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“They said to show you the fact that we’re real and solid, and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil — this was two days ago — and they’ll sail up tomorrow — that was three days ago,” Trump said.

“And I didn’t think much about it, and then I watched the news and they said — a very good anchor actually, happened to be Fox — but I watched it and they said something unusual is happening,” Trump continued.

“There are eight boats that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait, eight big tankers are going loaded up with oil right through. And I said, well, I guess they were right and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani flagged. And I said, well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people,” he added.

“And actually, they then apologized for something they said and they said, we’re going to send two more boats, and it ended up being 10 boats,” he said.

“I hope I haven’t screwed up your negotiations, but I thought it was appropriate to say, because I did taunt you the other day by saying they’re going to give us a present,” Trump said, referring to special envoy Steve Witkoff’s ongoing talks and a previous statement from Trump concerning Iran’s gesture.

As noted by Politico, Trump said Iran is “begging to make a deal, not me.”

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“I don’t know if we will be able to do that — I don’t know if we’re willing to do that. They should have done that four weeks ago. They should have done it two years ago, or they should have done it when we first came into office,” he said.

An unnamed American official said that the gesture came after the United States asked for a show of goodwill once messages between the two nations were exchanged over the weekend, according to The Times of Israel.

In response, Iran agreed to allow some tankers not linked to the U.S. or Israel through the Strait of Hormuz in order to help calm global markets, an Arab official said.

During the Cabinet meeting, the two-track strategy of the administration came through clearly, Politico reported.

Witkoff said Trump’s “preference is always peace and that we should make that our priority.” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the military would continue “negotiating with bombs.”

Witkoff said during the meeting that before the war began, Iran had enough enriched nuclear material to make 11 nuclear weapons.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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