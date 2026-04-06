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President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon - Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Reveals Botched Attempt to Send Guns to the Iranian People: 'I'm Very Upset'

 By Michael Schwarz  April 6, 2026 at 11:23am
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President Donald Trump revealed this weekend and again Monday that the U.S. tried to arm Iranian protesters earlier this year.

The revelation came during an interview with Trey Yingst of Fox News, with Trump repeating the account Monday morning while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

“I’m very upset with a certain group of people, and they’re gonna pay a big price for that,” the president said on the latter occasion.

By a “certain group of people,” Trump meant the Kurds.

Indeed, the president merely reiterated what Yingst reported on Sunday.

“Now the president also provided new details on what happened earlier this year as the Iranian regime took to the streets and slaughtered what the president tells me is 45,000 civilians in their own country,” Yingst said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“After that took place,” Yingst continued, “President Trump told me the United States sent guns to the Iranian protesters. He tells me, ‘We sent them a lot of guns. We sent them through the Kurds.’ And the president says he thinks the Kurds kept them. He went on to say, ‘We sent guns to the protesters — a lot of them.’ And so a number of headlines here from my conversation with President Trump.”

Then, on Monday outside the White House, the president made additional news by indicating that he predicted the alleged betrayal.

“You know, we sent some guns,” Trump said. “But the group that was supposed to give — which I said would happen, to my people, I said it, I called it exactly — we sent guns, a lot of guns. They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs.”

Without naming the alleged culprits, the president then promised retribution upon those who stole the weapons.

Related:
Breaking: Oil Plummets After Trump Announces Iran Ceasefire

“You know what happened?” he continued. “The people that they sent them to kept them. Because they said, ‘What a beautiful gun, I think I’ll keep it.’ So I’m very upset with a certain group of people, and they’re gonna pay a big price for that.”

Trump then insisted that the Iranian people, if they had weapons, would fight their regime.

Anti-regime protests erupted in Iran late last year. Then, when the calendar turned to 2026, mass bloodshed ensued.

According to Time, senior Iranian officials confirmed that the regime might have killed as many as 30,000 of its own people on Jan. 8 and 9 alone.

As for how soon after that slaughter the U.S. attempted to arm the remaining protesters, Trump did not say.

The Kurds, an ethnic group consisting of roughly 30 million people, occupy parts of four countries, including northwestern Iran, per The Kurdish Project. The president also did not say which, or how many, of those people allegedly betrayed the United States.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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