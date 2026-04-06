Trump Reveals Botched Attempt to Send Guns to the Iranian People: 'I'm Very Upset'

President Donald Trump revealed this weekend and again Monday that the U.S. tried to arm Iranian protesters earlier this year.

The revelation came during an interview with Trey Yingst of Fox News, with Trump repeating the account Monday morning while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

“I’m very upset with a certain group of people, and they’re gonna pay a big price for that,” the president said on the latter occasion.

By a “certain group of people,” Trump meant the Kurds.

Indeed, the president merely reiterated what Yingst reported on Sunday.

“Now the president also provided new details on what happened earlier this year as the Iranian regime took to the streets and slaughtered what the president tells me is 45,000 civilians in their own country,” Yingst said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“After that took place,” Yingst continued, “President Trump told me the United States sent guns to the Iranian protesters. He tells me, ‘We sent them a lot of guns. We sent them through the Kurds.’ And the president says he thinks the Kurds kept them. He went on to say, ‘We sent guns to the protesters — a lot of them.’ And so a number of headlines here from my conversation with President Trump.”

NEW: The United States sent guns to the Iranian protesters through the Kurds, President Trump told Fox News. “We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them,” President Trump told me. “And I think the Kurds took the guns.” pic.twitter.com/CmAfYJVkIH — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 5, 2026

Then, on Monday outside the White House, the president made additional news by indicating that he predicted the alleged betrayal.

“You know, we sent some guns,” Trump said. “But the group that was supposed to give — which I said would happen, to my people, I said it, I called it exactly — we sent guns, a lot of guns. They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs.”

Without naming the alleged culprits, the president then promised retribution upon those who stole the weapons.

“You know what happened?” he continued. “The people that they sent them to kept them. Because they said, ‘What a beautiful gun, I think I’ll keep it.’ So I’m very upset with a certain group of people, and they’re gonna pay a big price for that.”

Trump then insisted that the Iranian people, if they had weapons, would fight their regime.

Trump on Iran: We sent to some guns. They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs. The people we sent them to kept them. I am upset with a certain group of people and they will pay a big price. pic.twitter.com/9Zrweng9RU — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

Anti-regime protests erupted in Iran late last year. Then, when the calendar turned to 2026, mass bloodshed ensued.

According to Time, senior Iranian officials confirmed that the regime might have killed as many as 30,000 of its own people on Jan. 8 and 9 alone.

As for how soon after that slaughter the U.S. attempted to arm the remaining protesters, Trump did not say.

The Kurds, an ethnic group consisting of roughly 30 million people, occupy parts of four countries, including northwestern Iran, per The Kurdish Project. The president also did not say which, or how many, of those people allegedly betrayed the United States.

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