President Donald Trump gave his first sit-down interview since the beginning of his second term on Wednesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump and Hannity spoke about a number of topics from former President Joe Biden‘s numerous pardons, to Trump’s faith in God after an assassin’s bullet nearly took his life last summer.

Speaking specifically about his return after Biden’s four years, Trump told Hannity, “I think we got there just in the nick of time.”

The president also spoke about the circumstances of his second term as this is only the second time in history a president has served two nonconsecutive terms.

The first being former President Grover Cleveland, who was both the 22nd and 24th president with former President Benjamin Harrison serving a term as the 23rd.

“With all that being said, I think it’s bigger. It’s bigger than if it were more traditional,” he told Hannity.

Adding to the stakes of his return, Trump remarked, “We can get our country back. But if we didn’t win this race, I really believe our country would have been lost forever.”

The reader can interpret “lost” in a number of ways, as the last administration was losing the country in more ways than one.

With an embarrassingly weak immigration policy at the southern border, Biden let illegals invade the United States with impunity, committing the most heinous crimes imaginable, including rape and murder.

Exorbitant spending bills to fund foreign wars sent prices skyrocketing for the American people.

A humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 made Biden a punchline and only emboldened world leaders in knowing how poor his leadership played out in foreign policy objectives.

Those failures and numerous others are to Trump’s credit in his comments to Hannity.

A presidency for Vice President Kamala Harris would only continue Biden’s legacy in the above.

Where most would chalk up Biden’s poor decision making to senility, Harris’ inability as vice president and failure to articulate clear policy goals during her campaign is indisputably a consequence of stupidity.

Despite many of Trump’s promises on the campaign trail to reverse Biden’s policies early if not on day one, the president told Hannity it’s going to take time to undo the damage from the past four years.

For obvious reason, while it has only been a few days, a new wave of optimism is showering over the United States.

Although we should remain realistic about what one president can accomplish, even if Trump were to only walk back Biden’s impact, that would be more than enough.

