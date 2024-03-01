Trump Reveals Conversation with Laken Riley's Parents: 'We're Not Gonna Forget Her'

Speaking near the U.S. border with Mexico on Thursday, former President Donald Trump revealed that he had done something that current President Joe Biden apparently had not — and something that, according to Trump, Biden would never do.

Trump said that he’d spoken to the parents of 22-year-old murder victim Laken Riley, who was brutally murdered on Feb. 22, allegedly by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Biden, who was also near the southern border, but near Brownsville, Texas, appeared to avoid questions regarding Riley’s murder or the man charged with it, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra.

Trump referred to her murder as “barbaric” and described Riley multiple times as “beautiful.”

“She was a beautiful woman; she was a great person, best nursing student there was,” he said. “I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They’re devastated beyond belief.

“But she was beautiful, just so beautiful in so many ways,” the former president added. “And brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnapped and savagely murdered.”

Trump then went on to blame Biden’s immigration policies for Riley’s death, calling the president “crooked.”

“The monster charged in the death is an illegal alien migrant who was let into our country and released into our communities by Crooked Joe Biden. He’s crooked. I took the name away from Hillary, because she’s no longer relevant, I guess. She was terrible, but he’s — what he’s doing is just unbelievable.

Do you support Donald Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (282 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“Joe Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name, but we will say it, and we will remember it,” Trump declared.

“We’re not going to forget her,” he said.

“It’s been just a horrible story that we’ve had to live with for the last few days. It’s hard to believe. And her parents are just — they can never be the same. Great people,” he added.

You can see Trump deliver his remarks below.

WATCH: At the border, Trump says he has spoken to the parents of Laken Riley, who was bludgeoned to death by an illegal alien “Joe Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name, but we will say it.” pic.twitter.com/pHlsvwL2Wy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 29, 2024

Trump may have been more right than he knew, as Newsweek reported that Biden avoided a question Thursday about his responsibility for Riley’s death.

“Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley’s death?” an unidentified person yelled at Biden as he was leaving the podium after a news conference in Brownsville, according to the outlet.

Newsweek said that it was unclear whether Biden had even heard the question, which a post to X by former Trump adviser Steve Cortes identified as being shouted out by Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins.

🚨Pathetic:@GriffJenkins: “Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley’s death?” Joe Biden: *Refuses to answer* pic.twitter.com/94nLAx1Uy8 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 29, 2024

“Ibarra was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another,” Newsweek noted. “He is being held in Athens-Clarke County jail.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.